Comey Indictment: The Elusiveness of Justice

A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted former fbi Director James Comey yesterday on two felony counts. Attorney General Pam Bondi lauded the Justice Department’s “commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable,” while the media slammed it as “Trump’s revenge strike.”

The charges relate to testimony Comey gave to Congress on Sept. 30, 2020, denying authorization of fbi leaks to the media—one for “false statements” and one for “obstruction of a federal proceeding.”

These are extremely light counts for a man who deliberately used a fraudulent dossier to secretly investigate the president, entrapped the attorney general and got him fired, and leaked classified information to the media, among other crimes.

However, those seeking justice over Russiagate hope the doj’s action pries the case open for more prosecutions. As Conservative Treehouse writes:

This count could open the door to public testimony by McCabe, Rice, Mook, Brennan and even Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton herself as to Comey’s knowledge; each was a firsthand witness. … I hope the intent is not just to incarcerate Comey per se—but rather to use what Comey represents to indict the entire enterprise around him.

We shouldn’t hold our breath. The lack of substantive indictments to this point speaks to the depth of the institutional resistance Trump officials face within these federal law enforcement bodies. Stonewalling by deep state actors, even with Trump loyalists leading institutions like the doj and fbi, remains fierce.

President Trump had to fire the U.S. attorney who refused to prosecute Comey to get a lawyer who would. The left argues this is clear corruption—but it is just one example of the fact that nothing will happen unless drastic action is taken. And there is little to suggest that actions will be drastic enough to truly cleanse and rehabilitate these federal bodies. The scale of defiance in the face of just two small counts against James Comey underscores the depth of the problem.

