Leftist Attacks on ICE Claim a Life

A sniper fired “indiscriminately” at an Immigration Customs Enforcement center in Dallas from the roof of another building yesterday, killing one detainee and seriously injuring two others, before killing himself.

One of the bullets had “anti ice” written on it. fbi Director Kash Patel called the shooting a “despicable, politically motivated” attack on law enforcement—yet in trying to shoot ice agents, the killer, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, ended up shooting migrants instead.

It appears to be yet another instance of left-wing violence borne of hateful rhetoric—but for which the left will claim no responsibility.

This was at least the fourth threat or act of violence against border enforcement facilities in Texas this year.

Last Friday in Chicago, over 100 rioters surrounded an ice processing center, assaulted officers, threw tear gas canisters, and slashed tires; local police reportedly delayed response due to sanctuary policies.

Democrats say they denounce violence. But it is impossible to decouple the attacks on ice and Border Protection from the incessant reproach Democrat leaders have hurled at the Trump administration’s efforts to curb illegal immigration:

Cities and states declaring themselves sanctuaries, unwilling to cooperate with ice

City leaders refusing to send police to stop violence against ice and federal government facilities

and federal government facilities California Governor Gavin Newsom demanding “no masks” on ice agents (“What are they afraid of?”)

agents (“What are they afraid of?”) Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson calling “jails and incarceration and law enforcement … a sickness”

These statements and actions supposedly spring from compassion for migrants, but they show no compassion for law enforcement officials or for citizens hurt by open borders. The fruits of their “compassion” are deadly.

Enforcing immigration law is critical for protecting citizens. Unchecked migration is a curse—and actually biblically prophesied.