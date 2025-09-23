New hostage video: Hamas taunts Israel

Monday afternoon, the Hamas terrorist organization published a propaganda video of hostage Alon Ohhel, a 24-year-old German-Israeli citizen. Ohhel was abducted from the Nova Festival on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been in the hands of Hamas ever since.

Alon’s parents said that the video left them “shaking and in pain” and that Alon appears “thin, distressed, and losing his vision.”

The video was released just after Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal announced they would recognize a Palestinian state. Hamas is unafraid that publishing any of its despicable evil will cause its fortune to turn. We live in a world where injustice prevails: The aggressor taunts its victim, and our world sides with evil.

“On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, in these days of repentance, the fate of the lives of young Jews, Israeli citizens, is in the hands of the prime minister and the cabinet. Don’t break the nation of Israel’s heart,” the parents of the victim noted.

But is that true? Does the fate of all young Jews lie in the hands of the Israeli prime minister and his cabinet? Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Feast of Trumpets, teaches us a profound lesson about the world in which we live. It reveals why injustice prevails and how and when God will intervene.