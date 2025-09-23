Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Had ‘Network of People’ Surrounding and Supporting Him

It took days for Tyler Robinson to be charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk. Yet even before he was arrested, the world had a good idea of the killer’s outlook. Shell casings found at the assassination site were engraved with slogans like “Hey, Fascist! Catch!” and “Bella Ciao,” a lyric from a popular Italian anti-fascist song. So all the evidence pointed to the murderer being an Antifa-style activist carrying out a political assassination.

After Robinson’s Republican father convinced his son to turn himself in to the authorities, investigators found that the 22-year-old was a homosexual in a relationship with a man attempting to transition into a woman. Robinson’s Mormon mother told authorities that her son had become “more pro-gay and trans-rights-oriented” in the past year. It appears he killed Kirk for being a conservative Christian who spoke against sexual deviancy.

fbi Director Kash Patel is looking into whether Robinson had help carrying out Kirk’s assassination. According to the Washington Post, Robinson confessed to friends in a Discord message: “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at uvu yesterday. I’m sorry for all of this.” The fbi is now investigating everyone in this thread, 20 individuals who may have known about or been part of the killing.

Ermiya Fanaeian, the leader of Armed Queers slc—a neo-Marxist group advocating armed rebellion against the United States government—is also under federal investigation after her group took down its web pages after the Kirk assassination. Local law enforcement agencies have compiled all publicly available information about Armed Queers slc and forwarded it to the fbi in hopes that it will be useful. We don’t know whether Armed Queers slc supported Robinson’s assassination of Kirk, but the group is connected to Party for Socialism and Liberation, a Communist party that helped organize the Los Angeles riots earlier this year.

Whether or not Armed Queers slc gave Robinson any logistical support, Robinson was definitely radicalized by its militant transgender ideology. Charlie Kirk was not a fascist; he was a traditional Christian who kept the Hebrew Sabbath. Yet Robinson, a Marxist who hates traditional Christianity, engraved his bullet shells with anti-fascist slogans and started shooting them at Charlie Kirk.

There are many more people like Tyler Robinson in the United States, and some of them are financed by foreign governments. According to a September 15 Congressional Report, the Party for Socialism and Liberation is being bankrolled by dark money networks run by Neville Roy Singham, a U.S. citizen with deep ties to the Communist Party of China. His goal is to foment unrest and civil disobedience in the U.S. in an attempt to weaken China’s main geopolitical rival. The best-case scenario for Singham and the Chinese Communist Party would be a full-blown civil war in the United States.

If Robinson is tied to Armed Queens slc, Armed Queens slc is tied to the Party of Socialism and Liberation, the Party of Socialism and Liberation is tied to Neville Singham, and Neville Singham is tied to the Chinese Communist Party, then the Kirk assassination is only one small part of a much larger war between freedom and communism.

There is still a lot we don’t know about the network of people surrounding Robinson. But we know he was raised by Mormon Republican parents, only to be radicalized by neo-Marxist, militant transgender ideology. The fbi needs to track down the networks spreading this ideology.

Years before Neville Singham and the Party for Socialism and Liberation became significant, the late Herbert W. Armstrong warned that communism would be used to take from America its national blessings. He wrote in 1956:

We are not fighting a single nation in a military war, but a gigantic, worldwide, plain-clothes army, masquerading as a political party, seeking to conquer the world with an entirely new kind of warfare! It’s a kind of warfare we don’t understand, or know how to cope with. It uses every diabolical means to weaken us from within, sapping our strength, perverting our morals, sabotaging our educational system, wrecking our social structure, destroying our spiritual and religious life, weakening our industrial and economic power, demoralizing our armed forces, and finally, after such infiltration, overthrowing our government by force and violence! All this cleverly disguised as a harmless political party!

Mr. Armstrong’s warning focused on Communist Russia’s demoralization efforts to pervert our morals, wreck our social structure, and destroy our spiritual values by promoting the “God is dead” movement in American universities. But in terms of industrial and economic power, the main force sapping America’s strength has been Communist China. Now, the Chinese Communist Party is even funding an insurrection movement.

The Americans and the British are descendants of ancient Israel. This means end-time Bible prophecies about Israel primarily apply to the U.S. and Britain today. Isaiah warned the nation against forsaking God’s law and adopting Eastern philosophies. “O house of Jacob, come ye, and let us walk in the light of the Lord. Therefore thou hast forsaken thy people the house of Jacob, because they be replenished from the east, and are soothsayers like the Philistines, and they please themselves in the children of strangers” (Isaiah 2:5-6).

The descendants of Israel have committed the same mistake. Instead of trusting God to bless them, our people have recognized and traded with Communist dictatorships and even invited Communist professors from Russia, China and other nations to teach generations of young Americans and Britons. The result has been the moral corruption of our youth, the theft of our economic strength, and the fatal weakening of our nation. Now all manner of neo-Marxist groups are committing violence in the nation.

To learn more, read “Wake Up to the Threat From China.”