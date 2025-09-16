Arrests Inflame U.S.-Korea Tensions

United States President Donald Trump wrote Sunday that he doesn’t wish to “frighten off” foreign investors. This came 10 days after approximately 300 South Koreans were arrested at Hyundai-LG plant in Georgia for alleged visa violations.

Why it matters: Losing the decades-old alliance with South Korea would be a blow to U.S. global power. The nation is among America’s largest investors and its sixth-largest trade partner. It hosts tens of thousands of American troops. A rupture could prompt South Korea to draw closer to China.

Backstory: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stated September 5 that those arrested were “found to be working illegally, in violation of the terms of their visas and/or statuses.” South Korea blamed America’s visa system, demanding it be improved if South Korea is to continue investing and opening factories in the U.S.

Footage of workers in chains and handcuffs during the raid prompted alarm and anger across South Korea. Trump’s post appears to acknowledge that the arrests were at least partly in error.

After being released, the Korean nationals were offered the option to continue working in America, but only one accepted that offer.

Growing divide:

In 2019, the U.S. and South Korea disagreed over military cost-sharing.

In 2020, South Korean leaders called for Seoul to break its military alliance with the U.S.

In April of this year, the Trump administration levied a stunning 25 percent tariff rate on South Korea’s exports to the U.S., which many in the nation viewed as a bullying tactic.

In May, the Trump administration considered removing 4,500 of its 28,500 troops from South Korea.

Bewilderment and demands: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that the move left Korean businessmen “in a state of serious bewilderment” that is making them “hesitate to make direct investments” in America.

In a letter to the U.S. government after the arrests, four South Korean lawmakers demanded an official apology from President Trump. They wrote:

Treating Korean workers as felons, shackling them in chains and detaining them, is a clear violation of human rights and an insult to the entire Korean people.

Prophesied split: The Trumpet and its predecessor, the Plain Truth, have been watching for the alliance between South Korea and America to end. Bible prophecy reveals that the Korean people will eventually join a massive Asian alliance shortly before a third world war. These increased tensions could be moving South Korea closer to that future.

To learn more about South Korea’s role in Bible prophecy, read “China and South Korea Restore Warm Relations.”