Ukraine Left Defenseless Against Russian Missiles

In an overnight attack, Russia launched 115 drones, 24 ballistic missiles and 4 anti-ship missiles against Kyiv, killing 17 people. Ukraine’s air force reported that 98 drones were intercepted but none of the 28 missiles, citing a shortage of American Patriot missiles.

“The number of missiles for air defense in the supply has been reduced threefold compared to 2025,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump rejected Ukraine’s request for extra American Patriot interceptor missiles on July 28 due to depleted stockpiles.

In its attack on Kyiv last night, Russia appears to have used Iskander-M tactical ballistic missiles equipped with cluster warheads that scatter dozens of bomblets across a wide area. The strike underscores the increasingly destructive tactics Russia is employing in its effort to conquer Ukraine.

Many of Russia’s ballistic missiles are capable of being armed with nuclear warheads, and Ukraine is unable to fully defend itself against them.

Europe beware: Europeans regard this as yet another reason to build strong militaries. The European Union Institute for Security Studies wrote in its June report:

Despite the heavy losses it has sustained in Ukraine, Russia continues to adapt and replenish its military capabilities while testing Europe through hybrid operations, sabotage, cyberattacks and military pressure. Intelligence assessments by several member states suggest that Russia could pose a significant military challenge to nato allies as early as 2027. At the same time, Europeans can no longer take the depth or durability of U.S. support for granted.

Prophecy fulfilled: In his 2023 article “Russia’s War on Ukraine Is Reshaping Europe,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote:

After the peoples of Eastern Europe gained their freedom from the Soviet Union, they put their trust mostly in America. … But when Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 and took a fifth of its land, President George W. Bush did nothing. Again in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea, the U.S. under President Barack Obama yawned. These nations see that America’s will is broken!

The Bible reveals that Russia will come out of this conflict strengthened, with America weakened. Europe sees that happening now and is preparing accordingly.