Liechtenstein, one of the world’s smallest, wealthiest per-capita countries, suffered a major cyberattack last week. Its government announced over the weekend that the attack from Wednesday into Thursday compromised the data of around 31,000 people in Liechtenstein’s register of beneficial owners.

The country, located between Switzerland and Austria, has a population of only 40,000, but it has established itself as a financial hub. The recent attack challenges its reputation for security.

The hacked database lists the names of the people behind companies, foundations and trust structures. The government maintains these lists to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, but hackers and others can use them for extortion and manipulation.

Cyberattacks: a growing danger: Also on Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States issued a joint warning that cyberattacks are targeting infrastructure in the U.S.

Attacks on Internet-connected programmable logic controllers used by water and wastewater utilities have caused pressure loss, flooding and other disruptions. While damage was minor, the hacks reveal another vulnerability hackers can target.

AI attack multiplier: In April, Anthropic warned that its latest artificial intelligence models can “surpass all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities.”

Last Thursday, it announced that three of its AI models—Opus 4.7, Mythos 5 and an internal research test model—broke out of their testing environments and hacked into other organizations on three separate occasions. OpenAI has announced that a similar incident occurred two weeks ago.

Cybersecurity is growing in importance every day, but the advantage currently lies with the attackers, Anthropic warned in April.

Last week’s attacks were minor compared to what is possible. But those attacks show the vulnerability of our financial systems and infrastructure, along with the incredible advances in AI capacities. With the attack multiplier of AI-coordination, cyberattacks are increasingly becoming a threat to entire nations.

While all nations are at risk, the U.S. superpower, especially, has put great trust in technology. But what if its greatest strengths suddenly become its greatest vulnerability? This isn’t a mere hypothetical. Bible prophecy indicates that the world’s number one superpower will be crippled by unprecedented cyberattacks.