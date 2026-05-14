Mythos: An Unprecedented Glimpse Into Ezekiel 7:14

“They have blown the trumpet, even to make all ready; but none goeth to the battle: for my wrath is upon all the multitude thereof” (Ezekiel 7:14). This scripture talks about an unprecedented cyberattack that leaves the entire military forces of nations paralyzed, as Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote in 1995 in “America’s Achilles’ Heel”:

The trumpet of war was blown in Israel—mainly America and Britain. It seems everybody was expecting our people to go into battle. But the greatest tragedy imaginable occurred! Nobody went to battle—even though the trumpet was blown! Will it be because of a computer terrorist?

Many have scoffed at this possibility, given America’s technological superiority. While there have been some successful cyberattacks, they have been on a limited scale. No nation has ever executed such a paralyzing strike on another nation.

But advances in artificial intelligence give us a frightening glimpse at how this prophecy could suddenly become reality on a national scale.

Enter Mythos

On April 7, Anthropic announced Claude Mythos Preview, a new frontier model that may “reshape cybersecurity.”

“During our testing, we found that Mythos Preview is capable of identifying and then exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities in every major operating system and every major web browser when directed by a user to do so,” Anthropic wrote.

This new AI model can identify and exploit thousands of unknown (zero-day) vulnerabilities with minimal human intervention. Had it been permitted to exploit these vulnerabilities, large portions of the U.S. digital infrastructure would have ground to a halt.

Anthropic warned that AI models can now “surpass all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities.”

Mythos is perhaps currently the most powerful example, but a test of an Israeli start-up proved that its AI is capable of beating 99 percent of human hackers in six elite hacking competitions.

It’s only a matter of time before these skills are deployed in war. Anthropic wrote:

The advantage will belong to the side that can get the most out of these tools. In the short term, this could be attackers, if frontier labs aren’t careful about how they release these models. In the long term, we expect it will be defenders who will more efficiently direct resources and use these models to fix bugs before new code ever ships. But the transitional period may be tumultuous regardless.

It is easier to find and exploit vulnerabilities than to find and patch them. According to Anthropic, Mythos Preview wrote exploits in hours that would have taken weeks to develop.

This means that those in possession of the most advanced AI models will be able to control the digital infrastructure of their enemies.

Mythos is allegedly so powerful that Anthropic found itself compelled to limit its use to trusted partners that can patch the discovered vulnerabilities before malicious actors exploit them.

Earlier this year, Anthropic even limited the United States’ military use of previously released AI models because it feared it would use them to power autonomous weapons. How much more dangerous could these AI models be in the hands of an enemy nation?

A New Age

“Mythos provides a glimpse into a future world in which the offense-defense balance in cyberspace, military battlefields and beyond tilts dramatically toward those who can harness and exploit AI capabilities first,” Frederick Kempe, president and ceo of the Atlantic Council, wrote in “Mythos, Not the Iran War, Is the Most Significant Geopolitical Warning of Our Time.”

He warned:

Wars like the one that has been unfolding around Iran are deadly, dangerous and significant. But they are also familiar. We can analyze their dynamics, calculate what constitutes deterrence, and thus limit their escalation and avoid miscalculation by working from a well-known playbook. Don’t believe for a moment anyone who wants to reassure you that we are prepared for the new world of challenges AI is introducing.

Former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg wrote in his April 23 newsletter: “The world is currently experiencing a moment of shock that it is not yet willing to acknowledge: the ‘Mythos’ shock. We are at a turning point in the development of artificial intelligence that has the potential to eclipse the crises of our time. … As Anthropic itself points out, Mythos could cause the collapse of systems on which banks, nuclear power plants and the military rely.”

Current global crises include Russia’s war on Ukraine and the U.S.-Israel war against Iran. Imagine how different these wars would have been had they begun with a cyberattack. Then the trumpet’s call to arms would have fallen on deaf ears.

How Ezekiel 7:14 Will Be Fulfilled

How many people knew about Mythos’s capacity before Anthropic revealed it? What are the chances that one day a massive cyberattack cripples our nations, quickly followed by a military attack?

Some claim the U.S.’s technological edge means the West has nothing to fear. But Kempe warned:

Authoritarian regimes, and particularly China, will have less trouble with public opinion and are moving quickly to leverage AI to gain strategic advantage against the United States—and to surveil and control their own people. And while U.S. AI companies might have the commercial edge when it comes to large language models, China is moving ahead when it comes to applying AI to robotics and manufacturing—and potentially warfare.

If China could overthrow the U.S. without fearing retaliation, there is no doubt it would do it.

However, Bible prophecy reveals that another nation will strike first.

God warns in Ezekiel 7:24, “Wherefore I will bring the worst of the heathen, and they shall possess their houses: I will also make the pomp of the strong to cease; and their holy places shall be defiled.”

Who could this be?

Our booklet Germany and the Holy Roman Empire explains:

When the “worst of the heathen” attain power, they do what they have always done. Only this time, God says they’re going to wreak worse havoc, death and destruction than has ever occurred in man’s history (Ezekiel 5:9). The Germans have many wonderful characteristics. But when Satan leads them into war, they become brutal! We need to be reminded of how horrible man can be toward his fellow man. There is probably no greater example of inhumanity than German atrocities in World War ii. But how much have we forgotten? Have we completely shut it out of our minds? Do we think it won’t happen again? God says it’s going to happen far worse than ever before. We need to remind ourselves of what happened in the German death camps during those ugly times of modern “civilization.” The phrase “worst of the heathen” applies to Germany today.

Few would argue that Germany inflicted the worst kind of nightmare on the human family in World War ii. But Bible prophecy warns that it will happen again. People scoff at this forecast, but they won’t scoff long.

Germany is building up its military, and much of its capabilities are classified. Some journalists seem to understand Germany is being secretive for a good reason.

Deutsche Welle chief political correspondent Nina Haase said:

We don’t know what’s in it, how they’re discussing it, just which scenarios. Whether it even reaches a scenario where the U.S. is not just withdrawing from nato and the Western alliance, but whether the scenario is also there that they’re discussing whether the U.S. would potentially turn into an adversary or an enemy. We don’t know that.

What Germany does reveal is vague. For example, it states that it will develop “military innovations of the future” to create technologically superior armed forces through AI.

Will German military AI surprise the world? Bible prophecy shows it will.

To learn more, read “Germany Is Arming for World War III.”