Zelenskyy: North Korea to Triple Troops to Ukraine

Russia is preparing to receive 30,000 more soldiers from North Korea to fight in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated. He said Saturday, “Since June, preparations have been underway in Russia’s Voronezh region to receive them.” Axios published an interview with Zelenskyy today where he made the same claim and said that North Korea is also supplying ballistic missiles to Russia.

Since 2024, North Korea has sent an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 soldiers to fight for Russia in Ukraine and in Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine counterattacked. Zelenskyy claims North Korea wants to triple this number, making it Russia’s most invested ally in the Ukraine war by far.

In exchange, Russia has been giving North Korea financial and technical support for military projects. North Korea’s military is also gaining valuable combat experience that its troops haven’t had since the Korean War.

The Bible prophesies that a gigantic Asian army will amass under Russian leadership to fight against Europe.

Herbert W. Armstrong wrote in his 1972 booklet The Book of Revelation Unveiled at Last! that “a tremendous military power” based around “a Communist Eurasian army of … unbelievable manpower” would march west. He based this on scriptures such as Revelation 16:12, which speaks of the formation of “the kings of the east.”

A related prophecy in Ezekiel 38 states this bloc will be led by a figure called “the prince of Rosh” (verse 2; New King James Version). Because of this, Mr. Armstrong said this Asian army would be led by Russia.

Gerald Flurry, continuing Mr. Armstrong’s forecast, wrote in 2022 that the Ukraine war would unite Asia behind Russia. He stated this meant “Europe is facing its most serious crisis since World War ii!”

Today, we literally see an Asian Communist power committing tens of thousands of troops under Russian leadership to fight in Europe—the exact trend Mr. Armstrong and Mr. Flurry have forecast for decades.

To learn more about the kings of the east, read Russia and China in Prophecy.