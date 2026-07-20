Jens Spahn, one of Germany’s top conservative politicians, was forced to resign on Saturday. He and his homosexual partner paid a woman in the U.S. to be impregnated by the partner and give the child to him and Spahn, a practice that is illegal in Germany and opposed by Spahn’s own party. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asked Spahn to resign.

Spahn was the parliamentary leader of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union.

He was responsible for uniting the faction behind the chancellor. It has been speculated that success was hindered by his personal rivalry with the chancellor.

His removal may benefit Merz, who is struggling with low poll numbers and lack of support within his party.

Spahn could not be trusted. He was seen as a power-hungry opportunist and major rebel during the administration of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He was also extremely unpopular due to his work as Germany’s minister of health during the coronavirus epidemic and its associated government lockdowns and scandals.

Getting rid of Spahn could be an opportunity for Merz. He is not only getting rid of a rival and controversial figure, but the needed reshuffle could give him an excuse to move other low-performing ministers out of key positions.

However, the German political scene is currently thin on talent. The cdu/csu has been declining in popularity, and the far-right Alternative für Deutschland could win major victories in upcoming state elections in September.

Bible prophecy indicates that a weak German government will enable the rise of a prophesied strongman (Revelation 17:11-12).

“There will be 10 dictatorships, exerting iron rule over 10 European nations,” the late Herbert W. Armstrong wrote in June 1956. “These 10 will give all their military power to the central overall leader—pictured under the prophetic symbol, ‘the beast.’”

For this prophecy to be fulfilled, Europe’s democratic system must fall into a desperate state. More and more, Germany’s interminable political turmoil matches that description.