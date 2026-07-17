Germany’s Moral Rot Exposed

Recent incidents highlight the moral rot within Germany—a trend with troubling historical and prophetic implications.

1) Neo-Nazi Sven Liebich, a man who dresses like a woman and goes by the name Marla Svenja, was transferred by German officials to a women’s prison in Chemnitz earlier this week.

Two days later, on July 16, Taggesschau reported that the women’s prison rejected him, writing that “the administration of the Chemnitz Correctional Facility decided that the convicted right-wing extremist could not remain in their custody, so she was transferred to a men’s prison.”

Liebich only changed his legal gender after being sentenced to prison last year. He is blatantly, intentionally mocking the system; his critics argue that the gender change is a provocation or an abuse of the law. Still, the media continue to refer to him as “her.”

In sum: A neo-Nazi man in a dress is obviously exploiting a system that prioritizes “transgender rights,” being rejected by a women’s prison—and still, journalists unironically refer to him as “she.”

2) “Jens Spahn and his husband have become parents,” Spiegel Online reported yesterday. Spahn is one of Germany’s top “conservative” politicians.

Of course, a homosexual couple can’t produce children, and surrogacy is illegal in Germany. The mother is from the U.S., and Spahn’s homosexual partner is reportedly the father genetically.

“As a gay man and a Christian, I personally find it very difficult to come to terms with the idea of a ‘rented womb,’” Spahn wrote in 2015. But now he is being criticized for having “rented” a womb.

3) Germany’s far-right party, Alternative für Deutschland, is campaigning in Saxony-Anhalt with the words: “Only from the union of a man and a woman do children—and thus future generations—come into being.”

Well and good—yet party chief Alice Weidel lives with her lesbian partner and two “sons” in Switzerland. Asked about it, she said: “If you ask me personally: My children have the best upbringing and the best opportunities.”

German moral decay should alarm us all. The history of the Weimar Republic shows how moral decay and political instability go hand in hand.

A morally sick society paved the way for the rise of Adolf Hitler. The society made his team of “[m]urderers, pimps, homosexuals, perverts, drug addicts or just plain rowdies,” as The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich described it, look good and made his message appealing.

The sins of our world and the sins of the elite enable the rise of evil leaders.

When “the transgressors are come to the full, a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up,” Daniel 8:23 prophesies for the end time. This leader is also called a “vile person” in Daniel 11:21.

It takes a vile society for such a vile leader to rise.