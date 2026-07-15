Why Is Putin Suddenly Calling It ‘War’?

For years, Vladimir Putin and the rest of Russia’s ruling class called their full-scale war on Ukraine a “special military operation.” And they required their fellow Russians to do the same. Just after the conflict went full-scale in February 2022, they issued manuals to media outlets and educators across the country explaining that Russia was “not at war with Ukraine,” but waging a noble campaign to “protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide.” They even passed a law making it illegal to call the war a war, or otherwise discuss it in terms that contradict Putin’s official narrative—punishable by up to 15 years in jail. Many Russians went to prison for failing to comply.

But on July 5, four and a half years into the invasion, Putin shattered the taboo and broke his own law.

During an interview with state broadcaster Vesti, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “There is a war going on, this is a real war. It all started as a special military operation. It continues like a war, because Berlin, Paris, The Hague, Oslo, and, unfortunately, Washington are behind Kiev.”

JUST IN: The Kremlin has officially called the “special military operation” a war



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that after Western countries became involved, the “special military operation turned into a real war.”



“Under these circumstances, the Kyiv regime is… pic.twitter.com/Gu1k1wL0S8 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 5, 2026

On the surface, the change may appear like insignificant semantics. Whatever you call it, the missiles still fly, the drones still strike and Russia continues to bombard Ukraine’s cities, while Ukraine is increasingly returning fire inside Russia. But Peskov is no off-the-cuff commentator. He gives voice to the Kremlin’s official position—and to Putin’s.

He knew exactly what he was saying, and Putin’s regime ensured that this statement was widely disseminated by the Russian media.

This message was clear. And it was intended for Europe.

At the time of this rhetorical upgrade, Europe’s leaders were heading to Ankara, Turkey, for a nato summit where discussions centered largely on Ukraine and Europe’s plan to establish new military aid packages for the nation. Putin hoped that saying Europe’s decision to back Ukraine meant the Continent has elevated the conflict to a “a real war” with Russia would cause some European leaders to rethink their continued support for the beleaguered nation.

“By invoking the term ‘war,’ the Kremlin is hoping not only to get Russians to rally around the flag, but also to make even the most determined European countries think again,” Russian security affairs expert Mark Galeotti wrote for The i Paper on July 8.

Galeotti quoted a German diplomat articulating Putin’s hopes: “If enough people start to think that the choice is between war at home and abandoning Ukraine, it will begin to affect politicians’ decisions.”

In the end, the Europeans in Ankara did move ahead with their pledge of at least $80 billion for Ukraine in military aid, equipment and training for 2026, and they agreed to maintain a similar level for next year.

But that doesn’t mean Putin’s talk of being in “a real war” with Europe didn’t get the attention of the Continent’s policymakers and rattle many of its people.

Analyst George Friedman of Geopolitical Futures argued that Europe will view this rhetorical shift as a sign that Putin could be preparing to escalate—perhaps with use of nuclear weapons.

That Russian state media is widely disseminating Peskov’s quote forces these [European] nations to take it seriously. It should be noted that no threats against these countries were specifically stated. But Putin is in a very difficult position, and the improbable should not be dismissed. The risk may be small that he wants to start a nuclear war and would not be stopped by those around him, but the consequences would be great.

Analyst Anton Gerashchenko said the change in language is likely a sign that Putin will escalate by fully mobilizing Russian forces.

This statement by an official is yet another step toward a future mobilization in Russia. What could happen if war is officially declared instead of a “special military operation” (“smo”)? Instead of partial measures, Russia would launch a mechanism for general (total) mobilization and introduce martial law. … The country’s borders would be automatically and completely closed to all citizens liable for military duty, preventing them from leaving the country. Unlike the “smo” where the focus is on people with combat experience and in-demand military specialties, a general mobilization would call up all categories of citizens in the reserve, in turn.

Also significant is that the Kremlin statement comes as Russia increasingly antagonizes European nations. Drone incursions at European bases and airports, gps jamming across the northeast, and relentless hacks on government systems have become routine. Last week, Russia even upped the ante by deploying a Tu-142 Bear-F maritime reconnaissance aircraft to harass the hms Prince of Wales aircraft carrier in the Norwegian Sea.

“In and of themselves, none of these are of critical importance,” Galeotti wrote. “However, in conjunction with alarmist Russian rhetoric, Moscow’s hope is that they create a sense of impending crisis.”

Judging by the way European nations today are coming together as never before and carrying out a historic military buildup, it is clear that Putin is succeeding in making them feel this sentiment of “impending crisis.”

This is a development Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has warned would happen for more than two decades, based on biblical prophecy. And it is now well underway, not just in Eastern Europe but across the entire Continent.

As Russia’s belligerence continues—including with a possible escalation in what Putin finally acknowledge as a war—we should expect Europe’s fear to intensify, driving the nations to invest more and more into their firepower. And the Scriptures warn that the power being amassed through this dramatic rearmament project will one day be unleashed upon the world with breathtaking intensity.

To understand, read Mr. Flurry’s article “Russia’s War on Ukraine Is Reshaping Europe.”