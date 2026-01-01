The Real Agenda in Canada’s Pivot to Europe

Mark Carney is helping to build Europe’s empire

Mark Carney is playing a dangerous game. His major foreign-policy objective since his appointment as Canada’s prime minister in March 2025 has been to decouple the country from America and embrace Europe.

Carney revealed his agenda in his speech at the eighth annual European Political Community Summit in Armenia on May 4–5. We need to examine Carney’s words and actions. Only Bible prophecy can reveal the shocking motive behind the smooth words.

‘The Most European’?

Carney was the first non-European leader to attend this conference. “I do think that it is fitting that Canada is the first non-European country to join this forum as we are the most European of non-European countries,” he declared. “We share a triple alignment of history, of values and trust. Our histories are deeply intertwined.”

Is Canada really intertwined with Europe? While it does have a dual Anglo-Franco heritage, it does not share the heritage of a unified Europe. Carney is not only trying to distance Canada from Britain and the United States, he is also rewriting history by insinuating that Canada shares in the heritage of the Holy Roman Empire—the government, culture and values that unite Europe.

“[O]ur strategic imperative is to build these sovereign capabilities with the most trusted partners,” he continued. “And that creates enormous opportunities for partnership between Canada and Europe. We view ourselves as highly complementary to your economic and security goals.”

What are Europe’s economic and security goals?

Bible prophecy warns that Europe is going to help besiege the United States and Britain economically (read The United States and Britain in Prophecy). Its goal is to destroy America by building a new world economy. This is a stepping-stone to its security goal of rebuilding a military machine that will overthrow the U.S.

Carney sees Canada as “highly complementary” to the emerging empire prophesied to realize these goals.

The prime minister finished his speech with this chilling statement: “It is my strong personal view that the international order will be rebuilt, but it will be rebuilt out of Europe.”

Let that sink in: Carney believes a new world order will be rebuilt out of Europe. That points directly to the warnings of the Bible. The late Herbert W. Armstrong and Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry have prophesied for decades that the seventh and final resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire is rising in Europe to build a new world order that will defeat the U.S. and British Commonwealth. (Europe’s dark history is explained in our free book The Holy Roman Empire in Prophecy.)

Carney strongly believes in Europe’s grand strategy. He is using the full force of the Canadian government, the nation’s resources and strategic assets to aid in the resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire.

Every Canadian needs to know the history and prophecy of the Holy Roman Empire and question his agenda: Should our nation support this evil empire? Canadian blood was courageously spilled in two world wars against this empire. Now we are joining it!

A Growing Pattern

Carney’s speech was not an aberration; it was the confirmation of a pattern.

On June 23, 2025, Canada and the European Union published a Strategic Agreement aimed at forging “a new ambitious and comprehensive partnership that responds to the needs of today and will evolve to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.” The document laid out an EU–Canada Security and Defense Partnership to “strengthen and widen the scope of cooperation and dialogue between the EU and Canada.” It spoke of “continuing our strong cooperation, notably through Canada’s contributions to EU missions and operations.”

The same day, Canada signed onto ReArm Europe, a $1.3 trillion rearmament program. It committed to “a €150 billion loan program managed by the European Commission to support and expedite defense procurement by EU member states,” the ReArm Europe contract states. This gives Canadian businesses “preferential access and treatment to defense procurements.”

In December 2025, Canada and Germany announced the Canada-Germany Digital Alliance, a partnership designed to hasten collaboration on AI, quantum technology, digital infrastructure and digital sovereignty.

Then in February, the two nations signed a joint AI declaration and launched the Sovereign Technology Alliance. The declaration works to expand computing infrastructure and AI research and commercialization, thus helping “start-ups and industries in both countries to scale innovation and compete globally,” as well as reduce strategic dependency on other nations.

On July 6, Carney announced that Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems won a $39 billion contract for 12 submarines and to help construct two bases (one on each coast of Canada). South Korea’s Hanwha had been competing for the contract, sending a fully operational submarine to Vancouver for display and spending millions in advertising. ThyssenKrupp has no submarines built and has a large backlog on previous orders—yet it still won the bid. This is a part of a proposed shared submarine fleet between Germany, Norway and Canada—a massive step toward further military integration.

These agreements have two purposes: undermine President Donald Trump’s America and rebuild Europe’s military. Carney is purposely turning Canada into a proxy of the Holy Roman Empire, a resource-rich ally that supplies energy, food, rare earths and military needs.

Foretold in Prophecy

This trend of Canada looking to Germany was foretold in the Bible. Hosea 5:13 prophesies that Ephraim, the biblical name for the British and Commonwealth nations, will fall into crisis and turn to Germany for help: “When Ephraim saw his sickness, and Judah saw his wound, then went Ephraim to the Assyrian, and sent to king Jareb: yet could he not heal you, nor cure you of your wound.”

Prime Minister Carney is beginning to fulfill this prophecy. Canada has severe economic and societal sickness. Carney sees Canada’s economic dependency on the United States as a sickness. On April 19, Carney said, “Many of our former strengths, based on our close ties to America, have become weaknesses. Weaknesses that we must correct.” By seeking an alliance with Germany, Carney is helping to rebuild the Holy Roman Empire and is committing monstrous treachery against the Canadian people and the U.S., their traditional ally and blood brother.

It is hard to know how successful Carney will be in his agenda, but his betrayal will be paid back in full. Hosea 5:5 prophesies that the U.S., the British peoples and Israel will fall together at the hands of a German-led Europe. In the end, Germany will double-cross any nation that treats it like a “lover.”

Mr. Flurry issued this strong warning in 2004 that we must heed today: “Superpowers have been destroyed in history for refusing to face the hard truths. America and Britain are going to pay a heavy price for deceiving themselves about Germany and the Balkans war.”

We must connect the threads of history, current news and Bible prophecy to create a clear picture of what our leaders are doing and of the fate of our nations.