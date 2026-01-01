A Nation Living in Terror

Horrific attacks by migrants are common, and the media, government and police won’t confront the criminals.

Stephen Ogilvie was walking along Kinnaird Avenue in North Belfast, Ireland, on June 8 when he was knocked to the ground. His assailant sat on him and, in front of horrified onlookers, stabbed and slashed him repeatedly, plunging a small knife into his face, left eye and back, and hacking at his neck. Bystanders screamed that Ogilvie was being beheaded as the attacker shouted “Wallahi” (“I swear by Allah”). The entire horrifying incident was captured on video.

The assailant was 30-year-old Hadi Alodid, a Sudanese national.

Local resident Maitiu Mág Tighearnán fought off Alodid with his son’s wooden hurling stick. Police arrived and restrained the attacker in time to save Ogilvie’s life—but not his left eye. His right eye and parts of his brain function may be permanently damaged.

The mainstream media barely covered this attack, but riots sprang up as outraged locals heard the news. Mainstream reports from the bbc, the Telegraph, the Guardian and the Irish Times devoted far more ink and airtime to the rioting than to the gory attack that sparked it. The brawling and burning are important news stories, but you cannot understand those stories without understanding the cause of the riots.

Alodid arrived in the United Kingdom in February 2023, and the British Home Office granted him leave to remain until 2028. Since 2023, the Home Office has approved asylum claims at a rate of roughly 60 percent, including more than 9,000 Sudanese asylum seekers under a controversial “fast track” scheme that often skips personal interviews.

In the 40 months since Hadi Alodid arrived in Belfast, the Home Office has admitted 140,000 to 160,000 asylum seekers into Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The clear majority of these are Muslims who act, sometimes violently, on their religious motivations.

It’s a grim example of a wider problem: Migrants commit shocking crimes, and the government and media cover them up.

Police Racism

On Dec. 3, 2025, 18-year-old Henry Nowak was walking home alone when he was stabbed five times with an 8-inch ceremonial blade by 23-year-old Vikram Digwa. As Henry lay bleeding on the pavement, his attacker’s brother called the police—not to report the stabbing but to claim they were victims of a racial slur.

When police arrived, they believed the accusation. Henry was handcuffed. He told an officer, “I’ve been stabbed.” The officer replied: “I don’t think you have been, mate.”

Henry Nowak died on that pavement, in handcuffs, while being read his rights.

For anyone else, carrying an 8-inch blade would have been illegal. But the Sikhs are exempt because of their religion.

Hampshire Constabulary’s stated top priority is “being anti-racist, ethical and inclusive.” So they immediately handcuffed the white boy. Even after they realized the truth—once it was too late and Nowak was dead—and arrested Digwa, the murderer, they did not even handcuff him.

Where was the national outcry? Where were the members of Parliament taking a knee? Where was Keir Starmer’s video statement—the kind he rushed out after George Floyd’s death? Nowak, like Floyd, repeatedly told police, “I can’t breathe.” But he wasn’t on drugs. He had committed no crime. London Mayor Sadiq Khan called Floyd’s killing a moment that “rightly ignited fury.” He said nothing about Henry Nowak.

Britain in Terror

These are just two of many attacks to shock the nation. In May 2025, Somali Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur (who had been denied asylum but was still in the country) walked into a Lloyds Bank in Derby and stabbed customer Gurvinder Johal through the heart, killing him in a random, unprovoked attack. In October, Afghan asylum seeker Safi Dawood stabbed 49-year-old dog walker Wayne Broadhurst to death and wounded two others in a triple stabbing in Uxbridge, west London. In January 2025, Iranian asylum seeker Syed Barzegar carried out a frenzied knife attack on a fellow resident at an asylum hotel in Oxford, stabbing him 15 times. In October 2024, Sudanese asylum seeker Deng Chol Majek killed hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte, stabbing him 23 times near an asylum hotel in Walsall.

Nationals from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Somalia and Sudan feature disproportionately in high-profile knife attacks and weapons offenses. Official nationality breakdowns for knife crime do not exist in the UK, but data from freedom-of-information requests and conviction statistics show these groups are overrepresented compared to their 0.6 percent share of the UK population.

And these are just the knife attacks. Baroness Louise Casey’s recent Independent Audit on Group-Based Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse has once again exposed the scale of Islamist grooming gangs operating across the UK. This massive scandal involves tens of thousands of young, mostly female victims who have been raped by networks of Islamist men.

In Rotherham, where Muslims make up 13 percent of the population, at least 1,400 girls were raped over three decades. Ethnicity data on perpetrators was recorded only in a third of cases, yet official inquiries still found British-Pakistani men overwhelmingly overrepresented.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a point in British history—when I was growing up, or maybe ever—when you had several of these nationally significant attacks day after day after day,” Talktv commentator Julia Hartley-Brewer said shortly after the Belfast attack.

It takes courage for people on television to voice the reality that millions of ordinary British citizens already know: The country has changed and is rapidly getting worse. The same government that invited in these radical Muslim populations, that refuses to enforce its own borders, that will not investigate rape when a Muslim perpetrator is involved, and that sends police officers to stand in a line and watch street violence play out or to clash with upset citizens, is the government that targets voices like Hartley-Brewer.

National Sickness

Britain is under attack by Islamic extremists, yet its culture refuses to name the threat, its media call a terrorist attack a “stabbing,” and its government would rather arrest Britons for Islamophobic Facebook posts than arrest Pakistanis for raping children.

Three brother nations share this same vulnerability: Britain, the United States and Israel. They will not name the enemy; they will not finish the fight; they will not defend the innocent.

As Herbert W. Armstrong showed in his free book The United States and Britain in Prophecy, these three nations have a 4,000-year history with God, yet they are despising this history more and more and turning to godless ideologies that prompt them to tolerate murder and rape in the name of diversity, among other things.

Deuteronomy 28:43-44 is prophecy directed at these three nations. It warns that foreigners would come in and “get up above thee very high” and “he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.”

What will the next horrifying news event be? Will it be enough for some—for you—to admit we are doomed to destruction if we fail to repent toward God?