The United States Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will crack down on “birth tourism,” a practice where aliens come to the U.S. just to have a baby, who then becomes a citizen under the current interpretation of U.S. law.

This is a response to the Supreme Court striking down an executive order that would have ended birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants and temporary visitors.

Birth tourism often involves breaking laws against visa fraud, wire fraud and other crimes. Colin McDonald, a doj official, directed prosecutors to investigate and charge people who lie on visa applications to enter the country specifically for this purpose.

Estimates suggest 26,000 to 33,000 babies are born each year to mothers visiting on tourist visas, though exact numbers are not tracked.

The Pew Research Center says nearly 9 percent of the 3.6 million babies born in the U.S. in 2023 had parents who were illegal immigrants or had temporary legal status. This included 245,000 born to parents who were illegal immigrants, and 15,000 born to parent who had temporary legal status.

Federal law limits permanent employment-based immigration to about 140,000 visas per year. This cap gives legal immigrants time to assimilate.

However, allowing roughly 260,000 such “anchor babies” each year risks fundamentally transforming America’s culture and traditions.

The Supreme Court’s decision to cement this practice has the Trump administration scrambling for other solutions.

Hosea 7:8-9 prophesy that the modern descendants of ancient Israel (America and Britain primarily) would mix themselves with foreigners and their foreign ideologies. The far-left ideas that are promoted today are not based on foundational American values, which largely come from the Bible. These anti-Bible ideologies were brought here from foreign nations and are subversively devouring America’s strength.