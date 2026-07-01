One in Three Democrats Likes Democratic Socialists

S the U.S. approaches its 250th anniversary this week, more Democrats are turning against the nation’s founding ideals. A Pew Research Center survey published yesterday asked more than 8,000 U.S. adults how they feel about “democratic socialist” leaders.

32 percent of Democrats said they liked democratic socialists.

Only 11 percent said they disliked socialists.

56 percent expressed neither like nor dislike.

Only 3 percent of Republicans said they liked democratic socialist candidates.

This highlights a deep political divide between the Democratic and Republican parties. This has some old-school Democrats, such as Bill Maher, concerned that far-left candidates could hurt their party’s chances in the upcoming midterm elections this November.

The Democratic Socialists of America has endorsed dozens of radical political candidates across the nation in an attempt to push the Democratic Party further left.

Rather than run its own candidates for office, the DSA is endorsing Democrats who believe the federal government should own the means of production, the fundamental belief of communism.

The DSA rejects social democracy, which says the government should regulate the free market, in favor of democratic socialism, which says the government should replace the free market.

It tries to distance itself from the Communist label by emphasizing that democratic socialist leaders are elected, but it still embraces core Marxist ideas, including the abolition of private property in favor of collective ownership.

Such views violate God’s economic laws. The Eighth Commandment (“Thou shalt not steal,” Exodus 20:15) and the Tenth Commandment (“Thou shalt not covet,” verse 17) clearly affirm property rights.

America’s founders drew on this biblical heritage and rejected socialism and all systems that undermine property rights.

In A Defense of the Constitutions of Government of the United States of America, John Adams wrote, “The moment the idea is admitted into society that property is not as sacred as the laws of God, and that there is not a force of law and public justice to protect it, anarchy and tyranny commence. If ‘Thou shalt not covet,’ and ‘Thou shalt not steal,’ were not commandments of heaven, they must be made inviolable precepts in every society before it can be civilized or made free.”

This is one example showing how today’s leftists are fundamentally betraying the principles on which America was founded. Learn more in our article “Is the U.S. Constitution Based on the Bible?”