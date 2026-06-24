Mexico will begin sending oil to Cuba, despite the United States’ embargo against the Communist nation, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday. These shipments will be made through private companies, rather than Mexico’s national oil company, to make it harder for the Trump administration to impose sanctions on the Mexican government.

This decision could create problems between Sheinbaum and President Donald Trump, who has increased enforcement of long-standing sanctions and added new ones.

Mexico sells billions of dollars in goods to the United States every year, so Sheinbaum initially tried to keep a friendly relationship with Trump. Yet after the Trump administration indicted several members of Sheinbaum’s morena party on charges of drug trafficking, their relationship soured.

On June 3, Sheinbaum’s mentor, former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accused President Trump of employing “interventionist and unscrupulous practices” to weaken Mexico’s leftist movement, indicating that morena is pivoting to open opposition toward the Trump administration.

morena is like the Communist Party of Cuba and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela in that it regards its nation’s drug cartels as engines of profit at home and weapons of war abroad, the Texas Public Policy Foundation argues.

For the past decade, morena has quietly supported the cartels while trying to keep trade relations with the U.S. intact. Now that the Trump administration is targeting Mexican politicians in league with the cartels, Sheinbaum is trying to strengthen relations with Cuba and weaken U.S. policy there.

Herbert W. Armstrong explained in The United States and Britain in Prophecy that the Anglo-Saxon peoples who settled the U.S. and Britain descended from the ancient Israelites. This means that end-time Bible prophecies about Israel are about American and Britain.

God likens Israel to a hedged vineyard. It has been protected to the north, south, east and west. But because of the people’s sins, God warns, “… I will tell you what I will do to my vineyard: I will take away the hedge thereof, and it shall be eaten up; and break down the wall thereof, and it shall be trodden down” (Isaiah 5:5). This description of a hedged vineyard fits no nation better than the U.S.

President Trump is trying to protect America’s borders, but America’s enemies in the Cuban Communist Party, the Mexican drug cartels and the morena movement are fighting back.