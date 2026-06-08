SPLC Reimbursed KKK for Cross-Burnings

The far-left Southern Poverty Law Center paid Ku Klux Klan members, fascists and other extremists $4.1 million to remain in their notorious hate groups, according to a superseding indictment filed last week. Some of this money was used to fund cross-burning events in America.

The original indictment, filed in April, accused the splc of secretly funneling more than $3 million to individuals associated with the Aryan Nations, the Ku Klux Klan, the National Socialist Party of America and other hate groups from 2014 to 2023. The superseding indictment raises the figure to $4.1 million.

In one alleged example , a leader of the National Socialist Party of America who wanted to leave the white nationalist movement approached the splc . Instead of helping him exit, prosecutors say, the splc offered him a monthly salary, funneled through a fictitious entity, to keep the organization active.

, a leader of the National Socialist Party of America who wanted to leave the white nationalist movement approached the . Instead of helping him exit, prosecutors say, the offered him a monthly salary, funneled through a fictitious entity, to keep the organization active. In another, two Ku Klux Klan members sought help leaving the group in 2010, citing safety fears. The splc instead allegedly offered the pair $1,200 per month plus expenses through a shell corporation to remain in the Klan. Among the reimbursed expenses were costs “incurred for cross-burning events,” including wood and fuel.

The splc maintains that the payments were necessary to monitor these groups and prevent violence.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said at an April 21 news conference that the splc was “manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.”

Joe Biden told a joint session of Congress in 2021 that “the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today is from white supremacist terrorism.” To counter this threat, his administration explored contracting private cybersecurity firms to monitor online conversations and search activities of American citizens without traditional warrants.

Now we are learning that much of the “white supremacist” threat was manufactured by groups like the splc , trying to create a threat to combat.

The Obama and Biden administrations tried to destroy America’s constitutional republic, as Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains in America Under Attack. Far-left organizations like the splc played a big part in the Democrats’ attempts to destroy America through lies, propaganda and subterfuge.

Yet God is now exposing many of these lies so people have a chance to turn the country around.

Groups like the Aryan Nations, the Ku Klux Klan and the National Socialist Party of America are evil, but they are evils that the radical left is trying to keep alive in its efforts to turn America into a police state.