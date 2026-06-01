Peter Thiel Flees U.S. Amid Fears of Nuclear War

German-American billionaire Peter Thiel has relocated his family to Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to a New York Times report published May 28.

One reason for the move by the cofounder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies is to flee high taxes. California is pushing a one-time 5 percent wealth tax on assets over $1 billion. This would cost Thiel an estimated $1.4 billion.

Another major reason, the Times says, is his fear of an approaching nuclear war. Fleeing high taxation may be connected. Thiel sees international financial bodies that prevent people from sheltering their wealth in tax havens as a sign of the antichrist and the coming Armageddon.

Why Argentina? As the Times wrote:

Argentina, a nation relatively insulated from potential conflicts in the Northern Hemisphere, also fits as a potential escape hatch from other risks that Mr. Thiel has publicly warned about—nuclear war and runaway artificial intelligence.

Seeking shelter with tech friends? Thiel is not the only one fearing an approaching world war. Martin Varsavsky, a Spanish-Argentine tech entrepreneur close to Thiel, is as well. He has built a ranch in Argentina, which he said could serve as a shelter in case of World War III. On social media, he wrote in 2024:

I used to believe nuclear war was impossible. But as the world divides into U.S.A.+Europe vs. Russia and China I don’t think it’s impossible anymore. This study shows that Argentina is one of the safest places to survive nuclear war and post-nuclear famine.

The Bible reveals that nuclear war is approaching. In Matthew 24, Christ specifically warns that a time of trouble is coming that is so great it risks the survival of mankind.

Other passages clearly show that cities in North America will be laid waste (Ezekiel 6:6) by an onslaught of a German-led, nuclear-armed European superpower. Thiel is a friend of the man we believe will likely lead this empire.

Intriguingly, Bible prophecy also indicates that Latin America will be aligned with Europe. Latin America was strongly connected to Europe in the days of the Habsburg empire and served as a refuge for Nazis going underground after World War ii.

Those who can afford to are looking for a place of safety, and some believe Latin America could be such a place. As the late Herbert W. Armstrong wrote, “There Is a Way of Escape”—and “you can be protected from the impending nuclear nightmare.” But that protection will not come through riches or knowledge.