More Than Skin Deep: Tattoo Health Dangers

Decades ago, tattoos were largely confined to the cultural fringe, associated with bikers, gang members, sailors and back-alley parlors in the roughest parts of town. They carried social stigma because they were considered permanent, risky and outside the mainstream.

Today, tattoo studios are everywhere—polished, branded, part of ordinary life. What was once countercultural has become normalized across nearly every demographic: men, women, business professionals, athletes, politicians, college students and more.

Although most think tattoos are harmless, inking the skin, in addition to the effect on society and attitudes, can pose significant health risks. The procedure can lead to immediate complications such as infections, as well as longer-term issues related to immune system reactions and potential disease connections.

The United States Food and Drug Administration says about 30 percent of Americans have at least one tattoo, rising to 40 percent among those ages 18 to 34. Often overlooked is what occurs during the process. Tattooing is basically injecting ink beneath the skin, where tiny particles become trapped by the body. This causes ongoing chemical exposure and permanently changes the body’s internal defense systems.

Tattoos are permanent, so it’s crucial to understand the potential health risks involved.

The most overlooked risk of tattooing is that it permanently embeds insoluble pigment within the body’s immune architecture. Medical News Today says when ink is injected into the dermis (1 to 3 millimeters deep), it is immediately recognized as foreign material. Macrophages—key cells of the innate immune system—attempt to contain it by engulfing the particles.

However, tattoo ink particles are often too large for these immune cells to break down. This creates a macrophage death cycle that persists for a lifetime, states Scientific American. When an ink-laden macrophage eventually dies, it releases the trapped pigment back into the tissue, only for another macrophage to arrive and recapture it.

The immune system is permanently engaged, constantly working to manage a substance it can never fully eliminate. Recent studies suggest that this ongoing activation may cause chronic immune exhaustion, potentially impairing the body’s ability to fight infections or cancer.

From there, part of this material enters the lymphatic system, the body’s drainage and immune transport network that carries cellular debris, antigens and immune cells toward lymph nodes for processing. Research estimates that 60 to 90 percent of injected tattoo pigment may eventually be translocated away from the skin into regional lymph nodes, where it accumulates for decades. Nodes have been observed turning dark or bluish from pigment deposits, sometimes creating diagnostic confusion with cancer metastasis on imaging.

Many people are also unaware that tattoo inks are complex chemical mixtures containing pigments originally developed for industrial applications like car paint, plastics and printer toner. acs Publications says these pigments often contain toxic heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, mercury, nickel and chromium.

The health risks are often color-specific:

Black inks: Frequently derived from carbon black, these often contain polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, known carcinogens that can leach into the skin and travel to internal organs.

Frequently derived from carbon black, these often contain polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, known carcinogens that can leach into the skin and travel to internal organs. Warm tones: Reds, yellows and oranges frequently contain Azo dyes, which are particularly concerning because they can break down under UV radiation or laser removal into aromatic amines, chemicals linked to cancer and genetic damage.

The fda does not preapprove these pigments for injection, meaning the market is largely unregulated regarding the long-term toxicological impact of these industrial substances.

The connection between tattoos and cancer is increasingly coming into focus. A 2024 study in The Lancet reported that tattooed individuals have about a 21 percent higher risk of developing lymphoma, and that risk appears to climb significantly for those who have undergone laser tattoo removal, with researchers finding nearly three times the lymphoma risk compared to non-tattooed individuals. The lead researcher explains:

Laser therapy for tattoo removal works by fractioning the ink particles into smaller molecules. The chemicals that are generated, for instance aromatic amines, are more reactive and toxic than the original pigments. The ink doesn’t vanish into the air—it has to go somewhere.

Interestingly, tattoo size did not appear to matter. Even small tattoos trigger the immune response that the researchers believe drives the risk.

While this evidence is not fully consistent across other studies, it likely reflects the complexity of understanding long-term cancer risk, where factors such as lifestyle, sun exposure, immune function, ink composition and statistical confounding can all influence results.

What is clear is that tattoo ink is not biologically inert. Ink particles can migrate through the body and remain in tissue for years. The unresolved question is not whether the body reacts to tattoo ink but how significant the long-term health consequences may ultimately be.

For individuals with preexisting conditions, tattoos can be biological triggers. In patients with psoriasis or vitiligo, the trauma of the needle can cause new disease lesions to form directly over the tattoo, known as the Koebner phenomenon. Tattoos have also been identified as a trigger for sarcoidosis, a systemic inflammatory disease.

The global prevalence of tattoos has outpaced our understanding of their long-term toxicological impact. While immediate risks such as bacterial infections (e.g. Staphylococcus aureus) or blood-borne diseases (e.g. Hepatitis B and C) are well documented, the chronic immune modification and systemic distribution of industrial pigments pose a growing public health concern.

Every tattoo is a systemic event that engages the body’s entire filtration and immune defense system. A tattoo is a lifelong chemical exposure that involves a permanent part of the immune system. In other words, it’s a choice you’ll likely regret.

God’s Word plainly condemns the practice: “Ye shall not … print [tattoo] any marks upon you: I am the Lord” (Leviticus 19:28). We should ensure that our appearance is clean, wholesome and modest, based on God’s law. We’ll be better off for it, spiritually, mentally, socially and biologically.