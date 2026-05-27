Russia Warns of German Military Advancement

Germany “has become virtually the global leader in the production and sale of new types of weapons,” Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on May 20. At the UN Security Council briefing on Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict, he warned:

A country that twice initiated world wars has now become one of the leading donors to armed conflicts, inter alia [among other things], by supplying weapons for use in territories where its army was deployed twice in the 20th century alone.

It’s easy to dismiss Nebenzia’s warning, given Russia’s own military atrocities. However, Russia is concerned about something the entire world should be concerned about: By engaging on foreign battlefields, Germany is regaining its long-dormant military lethality—at an alarming pace.

Currently, Germany is the second-largest arms exporter to Israel and the largest to Ukraine. Both countries have engaged in modern warfare for an extended period, cooperating closely with Germany.

is the second-largest arms exporter to Israel and the largest to Ukraine. Both countries have engaged in modern warfare for an extended period, cooperating closely with Germany. Russia unduly criticizes Ukraine’s and Israel’s wars of self-defense. However, it correctly recognizes that Germany’s military support is not altruistic.

Germany has signed strategic cooperation agreements with both Israel and Ukraine. Nebenzia noted that it is also the recipient of Israel’s largest arms export in history, the Arrow 3 missile defense system, with an overall value exceeding $6.7 billion.

Referring to a cooperation agreement in cybersecurity and the use of new technologies between Germany and Israel, signed in January, Nebenzia claimed:

This news is causing concern, insofar as the use of artificial intelligence during the war in Gaza has become notorious worldwide. However, this news should be viewed through the lens of another report stating that, as part of the Brave Germany program, Berlin and Kyiv have agreed to provide grant support to so-called Ukrainian and German start-ups working in the field of defense technology and developing new approaches to warfare. This involves uncrewed systems, artificial intelligence, next-generation communications technologies, and the development of missile systems. It is crystal clear what kind of “start-ups” are being referred to here—these are industrial capabilities of Germany.

It’s easy to see why Russia is alarmed. Its “special military operation” that was supposed to last a few weeks has been dragging on for more than four years. It is suffering major setbacks on the battlefield. Its allies, such as Iran and its proxies, are also absorbing damage from Israel and the United States.

But the military edge Germany is gaining from this battlefield should be even more alarming to Russia and to the world!

Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry highlighted in “Germany Is Arming for World War III”: “The rapid development in AI … could lead to the sudden overthrow of major superpowers. … Germany’s expertise in these new technologies is bringing potentially revolutionary change to the battlefield!”

The Bible prophesies that Germany and Russia will work together to overthrow the United States economically (Ezekiel 27). But this doesn’t mean that Russia trusts Germany. In fact, the Germans worked with Russia in World War II, then betrayed it—and they will do so again. The explosion of mass bloodshed that will result will affect everyone on the planet.