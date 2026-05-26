War in Our Time?

Amid ongoing peace negotiations, United States forces struck Iranian targets yesterday in what it called “self-defense” operations.

This included several strikes on missile sites in southern Iran, as well as two boats reportedly depositing mines in the Persian Gulf.

The U.S. military claimed this was to “protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.”

Iran condemned the strikes as a “gross violation” of the ceasefire.

This comes as media reported over the weekend an imminent breakthrough in peace talks between the two sides. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed today that negotiations may require “a few more days.”

Iran’s not the only one frazzled: The strikes come while the Muslim world is in the midst of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, commanded by the Koran. The U.S. reportedly planned to strike earlier, but Saudi Arabia dissuaded it.

The current strikes came on the Day of Arafah, the holiest day in the Hajj.

Saudi Arabia apparently wasn’t consulted about the move.

Despite this snub of Saudi concerns, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that he expects countries like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to recognize Israel and join the Abraham Accords in the war’s aftermath.

On Saturday, while on a call with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Qatar and other Middle Eastern nations, President Trump mentioned this. In response, according to an informed source speaking with Axios, “there was silence on the line, and Trump joked and asked if they are still there.”

President Trump said in his 2025 inaugural address that he wanted his “proudest legacy” to be “that of a peacemaker and unifier.” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote in the April 2025 issue, “Peace is a noble goal, but if it is pursued the wrong way, that effort ends up achieving the opposite!”

Hostile actors like the Iranian regime shouldn’t be negotiated with. That America felt compelled to attack Iran when peace is supposedly days away demonstrates this. Simultaneously snubbing an ally’s request and making a big demand on it strains diplomacy. As much as President Trump wants to be a peacemaker, his efforts are achieving the opposite.