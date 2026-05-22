Iran Peace Deal to Leave Israel in the Cold?

Israel and the United States are having serious disagreements on how to end the Iran war, Axios reported May 20.



As U.S. President Donald Trump continuously threatens to resume bombing Iran, he has also been negotiating a peace settlement through mediators. Israeli and American sources speaking to Axios claim Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu “is highly skeptical about the negotiations and wants to resume the war to further degrade Iran’s military capabilities and weaken the regime by destroying its critical infrastructure.”

Trump had a “difficult” call with Netanyahu and “Bibi’s hair was on fire after the call,” these sources say. Axios: “Netanyahu has been highly worried at previous stages of the negotiations, even as deals failed to materialize. ‘Bibi is always concerned,’ one source said.”

Despite constant threats of resuming the conflict, it appears President Trump is looking for an off-ramp. For Israel, Iran remains an existential threat that takes grudges very seriously. Israel cannot afford to give the Iranian regime—battered but unchanged and extra-angry—a chance to rebuild its arsenals.

Israel and the U.S. entered this war as close allies. They could exit it divided.

Prophecies like Hosea 5:13 and Daniel 11:40-41 describe Germany becoming Israel’s new security guarantor. These prophecies describe a time when America either loses interest in Middle Eastern escapades or cannot afford to continue them, or both. The conclusion to the Iran war could be the catalyst for this. Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains in his free book The King of the South.