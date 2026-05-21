A U.S. court indicted former Cuban President Raúl Castro yesterday for his alleged role in the 1996 downing of two civilian planes belonging to Brothers to the Rescue, a Miami-based group of Cuban exiles.

In the indictment from a Florida grand jury, announced in Miami by acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, Castro faces one count of conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, one count of destruction of aircraft, and four counts of murder.

Castro was Cuba’s defense minister in 1996 when Cuban military jets shot down two civilian planes flying over the Florida Straits on February 24.

According to U.S. leaders, including Florida Rep. Carlos Giménez, the order came directly from Castro. Blanche said the four victims—all Americans—were unarmed civilians trying to help others escape oppression.

Florida leaders welcomed the news. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said there can be no free Cuba while the Castro family retains power and influence.

President Donald Trump also praised the indictment, saying Cuban-Americans had waited decades for justice after years of suffering under the Communist regime.

The Trump administration is increasing economic and political pressure on Communist Cuba in an overt effort to push for regime change.

Giménez said Cuba is approaching its “Berlin Wall moment.”

The late Herbert W. Armstrong said for decades that the Berlin Wall would fall and Germany would reunite, basing this seemingly unlikely forecast on Bible prophecies about a future revived Holy Roman Empire in Europe. Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has made similar Bible-based forecasts about Cuba.

In a 2015 article, shortly after the U.S. and Cuba restored diplomatic ties under President Barack Obama, Mr. Flurry noted that Cuba had been Catholic for nearly 500 years and suggested that Roman Catholic influence there endures, even under communism. He suggested the political situation could change quickly in Communist Cuba after the deaths or retirement of Fidel and Raúl Castro.

Fidel Castro died in 2016, and Raúl later stepped down. Analysts say Venezuelan oil has helped keep the Communist Party in power, but that support is now weakening under U.S. pressure. Many believe regime change could be coming.

The Bible reveals what may happen next. A revived Holy Roman Empire is going to economically besiege the United States, and prophecy shows that Cuba is likely to become an important part of that siege.