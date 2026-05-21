Fighting Illegal Flotilla, Israel Gives Itself a Black Eye

Fighting Illegal Flotilla, Israel Gives Itself a Black Eye

The 54-vessel Global Sumud Flotilla prepares to set sail for Gaza from Turkey on May 14.
Orhan Cicek/Anadolu via Getty Images

Fighting Illegal Flotilla, Israel Gives Itself a Black Eye

By Mihailo S. Zekic • May 21, 2026

An Israeli official yesterday posted demeaning videos of international activists in Israeli custody. The videos generated international outcry, another strike against Israel’s already-stained international reputation.

  • The videos posted by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir show the activists—about 430 of them from several countries, part of a Spain-based flotilla to Gaza that Israel’s maritime blockade interdicted—crouching in fetal position with their hands zip-tied while Ben-Gvir jeers at them. One shows a female being forcefully shoved to the ground while Ben-Gvir smiles.

Australia, Canada, France and several other European nations have summoned Israel’s ambassadors and chargés d’affaires over the videos. Italy has asked the European Union to sanction Ben-Gvir over the incident.

  • The videos have been controversial even within the Israeli government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar both condemned Ben-Gvir’s antics.

As ugly as Ben-Gvir’s actions were, the flotilla was literally trying to publicly violate international borders to send supplies to a territory partially controlled by a terror group known for stealing and weaponizing such supplies.

  • Spain has repeatedly allowed such flotillas to depart from its ports for this purpose, as a weapon against Israel, with far less international scrutiny or condemnation.
  • The activists likely knew they would be intercepted and wanted to create an incident that made Israel look bad. Ben-Gvir foolishly furthered this goal.

The flotilla issue is part of a wider trend of Spain delegitimizing Israel because of Israel’s Palestinian policy. It won’t be the last.

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