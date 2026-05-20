Russia Threatens to Attack NATO Member Latvia

It could become nato’s greatest test to date.

Yesterday, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service accused Latvia of allowing Ukrainian drone unit troops to be deployed to five Latvian military bases.

The intelligence service said that the locations of Latvia’s “decision-making centers are well-known” to Russia and that its nato membership “will not protect the accomplices of terrorists from just retribution.”

Latvia rejects the allegations.

Even if Russia did fabricate the story, that wouldn’t diminish the possibility of a potential attack on Latvia. In fact, it could make it more likely.

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main goals is to destroy trust in nato . If he can find an excuse to test nato ’s resolve, he will take it.

Russia need do very little to sow distrust in nato these days. Just a veiled threat like this will do it.

Leaders from nato nations will come out and say that nato territory will be defended, but deep down they know that this all depends on how United States President Donald Trump responds. He could easily say, as he has already, You weren’t there for me in Iran, saying this is not your war. Well, Ukraine is your war.

Signs indicate that a false-flag operation may be underway.

Yesterday , an F-16 fighter jet deployed with nato air-policing forces in the Baltics shot down a drone believed to be Ukrainian over southern Estonia. Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, claimed that Russia had deliberately redirected Ukrainian drones into the Baltic states using electronic warfare techniques.

, an F-16 fighter jet deployed with air-policing forces in the Baltics shot down a drone believed to be Ukrainian over southern Estonia. Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, claimed that Russia had deliberately redirected Ukrainian drones into the Baltic states using electronic warfare techniques. On May 7, two Ukrainian drones crashed into a fuel depot in eastern Latvia. This triggered the resignation of Latvia’s defense minister on May 10 and a larger political crisis that resulted in Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina announcing her resignation on May 14.

Russia’s attempts to undermine nato, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has long warned, will be successful. He also wrote that a passage in Ezekiel 38 indicates that Putin “will probably conquer more nations of the former Soviet Union.”

Latvia used to be part of the Soviet Union. Whether or not it will fall under Russian dominance again depends less on nato and more on what Germany and Russia agree to behind the scenes.

For now, Putin will probably be content to sow distrust with empty threats, but we cannot rule out the possibility that he will test nato’s resolve by launching a drone or missile attack, or even an invasion, in the future.