Britain has several candidates vying to become the next prime minister, and they all have the same big idea: reverse Brexit.

Wes Streeting unofficially kicked off the race to replace Prime Minister Keir Starmer by resigning as his health minister last week. On Saturday he called Britain’s decision to leave the EU a “catastrophic mistake.” “We ‌need a new special relationship with the EU, because Britain’s future lies with Europe, and one day—one day—back in the European Union,” he said.

unofficially kicked off the race to replace Prime Minister Keir Starmer by resigning as his health minister last week. On Saturday he called Britain’s decision to leave the EU a “catastrophic mistake.” “We ‌need a new special relationship with the EU, because Britain’s future lies with Europe, and one day—one day—back in the European Union,” he said. Andy Burnham , mayor of Greater Manchester, said last year, “I hope in my lifetime I see this country rejoin the European Union.”

, mayor of Greater Manchester, said last year, “I hope in my lifetime I see this country rejoin the European Union.” Keir Starmer, who still has a slim chance of keeping his job, also put drawing closer to the EU at the heart of his May 11 “make or break” reset speech to persuade the party to keep him on. He promised a “big leap forward” in relations with Europe, especially on defense and trade.

Herbert W. Armstrong wrote in 1956, “Germany is the economic and military heart of Europe. Probably Germany will lead and dominate the coming United States of Europe. But Britain will be no part of it!”

He stuck to his Bible-based prediction, even as Britain joined the European Union in 1973. On June 23, 2016, Britain voted to leave. It officially withdrew on Jan. 31, 2020.

Bible prophecy makes clear that Britain will not be part of this rising Holy Roman Empire. But it also forecasts that Britain will have a “lover” relationship with this power—desperate for favors and help.

That’s the dynamic we see now: Britain has left the EU, but a political class with no vision for how an independent Britain can prosper is looking to draw as close as it can to Germany. For more, see our article “What’s Next for Britain?”