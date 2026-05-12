Californian Mayor Was a Chinese Spy

Eileen Wang, mayor of Arcadia, California, resigned yesterday following an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice that she had been charged with operating as an illegal agent for the People’s Republic of China.

Wang pled guilty to the felony charge. She faces a potential $250,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison.

Doing China’s bidding: Wang and her ex-fiancé, Yaoning “Mike” Sun of Chino Hills, collaborated with China’s ruling Chinese Communist Party to disseminate pro-Chinese propaganda through U.S. News Center, a website masquerading as a news source for the local Chinese-American community.

Wang and Sun “executed directives” from the Chinese government, according to the charges, and sent screenshots and article view counts back to their handlers as proof of performance.

In June 2021, a Chinese government official sent Wang and others a prewritten propaganda article through an encrypted WeChat group.

The article denied all allegations of genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang, China, where it is well established that the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against and profiting from the forced labor of indigenous Uyghur peoples. It accused critics of spreading rumors to “defame China.”

Within minutes, Wang reposted the article to U.S. News Center and sent the link back to the Chinese official to show that she had obeyed. Others in the WeChat group quickly followed suit, and the official replied: “So fast, thank you, everyone.”

Not disclosed: John A. Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security, said about the case:

Individuals elected to public office in the United States should act only for the people of the United States that they represent. It is deeply concerning that someone who previously received and executed directives from [People’s Republic of China] government officials is now in a position of public trust at all, but particularly so because that relationship with that foreign government had never been disclosed.

China’s infiltration of America is significant in Bible prophecy. In a 2021 article titled “Wake Up to the Threat From China,” we wrote: