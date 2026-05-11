Virginia Supreme Court Blocks Dems Redistricting Plan

On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down last month’s narrow voter-approved redistricting referendum in a 4-3 decision.

The ruling blocks Democrats’ aggressive plan to redraw Virginia’s congressional districts mid-decade. The new maps would have applied to the November midterm elections and were projected to transform the state’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives from a competitive 6-5 Democratic edge into a commanding 10-1 Democratic advantage.

to redraw Virginia’s congressional districts mid-decade. The new maps would have applied to the November midterm elections and were projected to transform the state’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives from a competitive 6-5 Democratic edge into a commanding 10-1 Democratic advantage. Democrats pushed the referendum as a necessary response to Republican gerrymandering in other states. Republicans labeled the effort illegal and hyperpartisan, and they took the case to court.

The dispute centered on timing. Virginia’s constitution requires constitutional amendments to pass two separate sessions of the General Assembly—one before and one after a House of Delegates election.

Republicans argued Democrats improperly advanced the measure after early voting for the 2025 elections had already started. Democrats countered that “election” referred only to Election Day in November.

Democrats improperly advanced the measure after early voting for the 2025 elections had already started. Democrats countered that “election” referred only to Election Day in November. Virginia’s Supreme Court sided with Republicans, ruling that Virginia’s “general election” includes the full early voting period. The justices said this procedural violation “incurably taints” the referendum and nullifies the results. Democrats are considering an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Virginia is a classic purple swing state. Republicans routinely capture about 45 percent of the statewide vote. Yet the rejected Democratic map would have packed most Republican voters into a single district, leaving them with only one seat out of 11. Critics called it one of the most extreme gerrymanders attempted in recent years.

America’s political divisions are deeper and more dangerous today than at any time since the Civil War. Both parties are engaged in intense legal warfare to gain every possible advantage ahead of the upcoming elections.

Bible prophecy warns that such bitter internal conflict will not remain confined to courtrooms. It foretells a time of escalating violence and national breakdown (Isaiah 1:7; 3:5-8; Ezekiel 5:12). Events in Virginia show how far the nation has already drifted toward that prophesied point of crisis.