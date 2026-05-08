Rheinmetall Announces Momentous Manufacturing Projects

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will begin making its first-ever cruise missiles starting either in the fourth quarter of this year or early next year in conjunction with Dutch defense technology company Destinus.

It submitted a bid to take over German Naval Yards Kiel and said it is interested in investing in a naval yard in Romania. This is part of an ongoing effort to move into naval armaments production.

These moves came right after the U.S. announced it would decrease its military presence in the nation, removing many of its 35,000-plus troops. The Trump administration also pledged to cancel the deployment of advanced missiles to Germany scheduled for next year.

Also, Germany’s Kiel Institute has just published a new paper arguing that Europe could become militarily independent from the U.S. if it launches a “Manhattan Project”-type push to militarization.

“No European combat operation is currently conceivable without approval, software or systems from the trans-Atlantic alliance partner,” they wrote. “Europe is not yet prepared to defend itself without the United States.” The paper identified 10 priorities to focus on to break this dependence.



But it states, “[t]he decisive bottleneck is therefore neither money nor technology.” Instead, it is leadership and will—with Germany playing the decisive role. “The path to European defense autonomy necessarily runs through the deployment of Germany’s financial and industrial resources for European defense,” it states.

Prophesied danger: The Trumpet forecast for decades that Germany would undergo a staggering remilitarization, based on Bible prophecy. Your Bible warns that this trend will have a terrifying effect on the entire world.