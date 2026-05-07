Yesterday, President Donald Trump signed a new national plan to fight terrorism that elevates left-wing groups like Antifa to a top-tier priority, just behind drug cartels and Islamic terrorism.

The 2026 National Terrorism Strategy includes violent “narcoterrorist” criminal gangs as fitting the definition of groups that use violence to achieve political goals.

includes violent “narcoterrorist” criminal gangs as fitting the definition of groups that use violence to achieve political goals. This is a distinct change from Trump’s first term, which focused mainly on Islamic threats, and from the regime of Joe Biden and Barack Obama, which emphasized alleged white supremacist dangers.

Sebastian Gorka, the senior White House counterterrorism official, explained the change. “We are taking ideology seriously,” he said. He highlighted a rise in left-wing violence, including the assassination last year of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk by a radical leftist. Gorka also described attacks on Christians and conservatives as a growing problem.

Top three priorities:

First, the new strategy takes aim at the sophisticated, heavily armed, violent Mexican multinational, multibillion-dollar drug cartels that smuggle fentanyl and other deadly drugs that kill tens of thousands of Americans each year. Second, the strategy continues the fight against jihadist groups like al Qaeda and the Islamic State. Over the past six months, President Trump has designated various international chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations. Third, the strategy prioritizes “the rapid identification and neutralization of violent secular political groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically pro-transgender and anarchist, such as Antifa.” Antifa is a loose, decentralized network of activists who oppose conservative ideas and use violence during protests. The government now treats it as a terrorist threat and intends to further map its networks, identify participants, and stop attacks before they occur. Gorka said the policy targets any group that believes violence is justified for political ends.

Leviticus 26 contains one of the most important prophecies in the Bible. God promises blessings—rain in due season, abundant crops, peace, protection from enemies—if His people obey His commandments and keep His Sabbaths.

But if they refuse, He warns: “… I will even appoint over you terror, consumption, and the burning ague, that shall consume the eyes, and cause sorrow of heart …” (verse 16).

Americans are among the modern descendants of the very individuals God spoke to in ancient Israel. Terror threats in the U.S. have increased in recent years. The number of terrorism investigations has grown sharply, with the fbi disrupting hundreds of plots annually. Terror, from abroad and at home, has been appointed over us because we have forgotten God.