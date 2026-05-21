Mark Carney Is Building the Holy Roman Empire

Mark Carney is playing a dangerous game. The Canadian prime minister revealed his foreign-policy agenda during his speech at the eighth annual European Political Community Summit in Armenia. He was the first non-European leader to attend the conference, which was congruent with his major foreign-policy objective since being elected one year ago: decouple from America and embrace Europe.

We need to examine Carney’s words and actions. Only Bible prophecy can reveal the shocking motive behind the smooth words.

“I do think that it is fitting that Canada is the first non-European country to join this forum as we are the most European of non-European countries,” Carney declared at the summit. “We share a triple alignment of history, of values and trust. Our histories are deeply intertwined.”

Is Canada really intertwined with Europe? While it does have a dual Anglo-Franco heritage, it does not share the heritage of a unified Europe. Carney is not only trying to distance Canada from Britain and the United States, he is also rewriting history by insinuating that Canada shares in the heritage of the Holy Roman Empire: the government, culture and values that unite Europe.

“[O]ur strategic imperative is to build these sovereign capabilities with the most trusted partners,” continued Carney. “And that creates enormous opportunities for partnership between Canada and Europe. We view ourselves as highly complementary to your economic and security goals.”

What are Europe’s economic and security goals?

The Trumpet has warned for decades that Europe will help besiege the U.S. and Britain economically. Its goal is to destroy America by building a new world economy. This is a stepping-stone to its security goal of rebuilding a military machine that will overthrow the U.S.

Carney sees Canada as “highly complementary” to both these goals.

The prime minister finished his speech with this chilling statement: “It is my strong personal view that the international order will be rebuilt, but it will be rebuilt out of Europe.”

Let that statement sink in: Carney believes a new world order will be rebuilt out of Europe. That line leaps out of the pages of the Bible. The late Herbert W. Armstrong and Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry have prophesied for decades that the seventh and final resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire is rising in Europe to build a new world order that will defeat the U.S. and British Commonwealth.

Mark Carney’s main foreign-policy goal is to rebuild the Holy Roman Empire.

This goes beyond passively helping a traditional ally; Carney actively believes in Europe’s grand strategy, and he is using the full force of the Canadian government, the nation’s resources and strategic assets to aid in the resurrection of this evil empire.

The Holy Roman Empire has oppressed and slaughtered millions of people over the centuries, all with the intimate support of the Catholic Church. The industrial and military heart of this empire has always been Germany. Ever since Adolf Hitler lost World War ii, this empire has gone underground, but that is quickly changing. This dark history is explained in our book The Holy Roman Empire in Prophecy.

Every Canadian needs to know the history and prophecy of the Holy Roman Empire and ask: Should our nation support this evil empire? Canadian blood was courageously spilled in two world wars against this empire. Now we are joining it!

Carney’s speech was not an aberration; it was the confirmation of a pattern.

On June 23, 2025, Canada and the European Union published a new Strategic Agreement. “We stand united in our objective to forge a new ambitious and comprehensive partnership that responds to the needs of today and will evolve to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future. … To do this, we have decided to further build on existing ties and launch a process that will move Canada and the EU closer together …. We have agreed today an EU-Canada Security and Defense Partnership, which provides a coherent, high-level political framework for our joint efforts in this field and will strengthen and widen the scope of cooperation and dialogue between the EU and Canada. We remain committed to continuing our strong cooperation, notably through Canada’s contributions to EU missions and operations, and welcome possible further collaboration on crisis management in the future.”

The same day, Canada signed onto ReArm Europe , a $1.25 trillion rearmament program, and will participate through the safe Instrument: “The safe Instrument is a €150 billion loan program managed by the European Commission to support and expedite defense procurement by EU member states. … Canada’s agreement with the EU to participate under the safe Instrument (the Agreement) provides Canadian firms with preferential access and treatment to defense procurements financed by the safe Instrument.”

On February 14 this year, Canada and Germany signed a joint AI declaration and launched the Sovereign Technology Alliance. “Building on the Canada-Germany Digital Alliance announced in December 2025, the declaration of intent creates a practical framework to expand bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI). … Cooperation under the joint declaration of intent will focus on expanding secure computer infrastructure, accelerating AI research and commercialization, and strengthening talent development to address critical skills gaps. Together, these efforts will support researchers, start-ups and industries in both countries to scale innovation and compete globally. Through the Sovereign Technology Alliance, Canada and Germany will deepen coordination with trusted partners to strengthen sovereign AI capacity and reduce strategic technology dependencies.”

These three agreements have two purposes: undermine President Donald Trump’s America and rebuild Europe’s military. Carney is purposely turning Canada into a proxy of the Holy Roman Empire, a resource-rich ally to supply energy, food, rare earth and military needs.

One of Carney’s clearest signals of supporting the Holy Roman Empire was the selection of Canada’s new governor general.

The governor general is the official representative of King Charles iii. Constitutionally, the governor general is the ceremonial head of state and commander in chief of the Armed Forces, with no authority over policy or national affairs. This office exerts soft power through diplomacy and represents Canada’s values. The position is appointed by the prime minister and serves for a term of five years.

The outgoing governor general, Mary Simon, was appointed in 2021 by Justin Trudeau. She was the first indigenous woman to serve in office, but was somewhat controversial because she could not speak fluent French. There are constant scandals over expenses and the virtue signaling of whoever holds the position. But Carney’s pick is not only scandalous, it is a shameful mark on our nation.

Louise Arbour is Canada’s 31st governor general, and she is the champion of every liberal cause you can imagine. As a Supreme Court justice from 1999 to 2004, she championed prisoners’ voting rights and 2slgbtq+ rights, particularly in a landmark 2002 case, Chamberlain v. Surrey School District No. 36, which stopped schools from banning books that depicted same-sex relationships. From 2004 to 2008, she was the United Nations high commissioner for Human Rights, supporting the Yogyakarta Principles for same-sex rights and the rights of illegal migrants. In 2022, she led an independent review into allegations of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, which the Trudeau government used to purge leadership in favor of inexperienced leaders who wanted to radically transform the Army.

Yet where Arbour found international notoriety, and why her appointment as governor general is important to Germany, was her role as chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia.

On May 22, 1999, Arbour indicted Slobodan Milosevic for war crimes during the Yugoslav Wars (1990 to 2001), particularly for events in Kosovo in 1991, between Serbians and Croatians. This remains a controversial subject and may seem like ancient history, but it is vital to understanding what is happening now in Canada and Germany.

The indictment read: “On May 22, I presented an indictment for confirmation against Slobodan Milosevic and four others charging them with crimes against humanity—specifically murder, deportation and persecutions, and with violations of the laws and customs of war. … Although this broad investigation is ongoing, we had reached a point, at the end of last week, where, in my view, we had sufficient evidence of these very serious offenses committed by these accused to require us to bring these charges at this stage.” Soon after issuing this indictment, Arbour was appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada and left the Tribunal.

Arbour was hailed as a champion of human rights and international law for serving justice to a genocidal leader. To this day, she remains a hero in Europe for her role in this affair.

The problem is, the indictment was based on lies—lies fabricated by Germany.

The Yugoslav Wars were incited by German ambition to rebuild its lost empire. This vital history is explained in Mr. Flurry’s booklet Germany’s Conquest of the Balkans, which uses the truth and the Bible to challenge cherished narratives.

While Milosevic was on trial at The Hague in 2004, Mr. Flurry wrote in “The Scary Truth Behind the Milosevic Trial”:

The greatest intelligence failure of the past five years was not about Iraq. It was intelligence about Slobodan Milosevic and events leading up to the Balkans war. But strangely, we hear very little about this subject. … We have said from the beginning of the Balkans war that Germany, aided by the Vatican, led nato into that war. And it did it with blatantly deceptive intelligence. … Germany and the Vatican recognized Catholic Croatia (a Nazi puppet state under Hitler) as a breakaway republic from Yugoslavia. Most nations disagreed with that decision. But Germany prevailed, and it led to a civil war in the Balkans.

Germany needed nato firepower to defeat the Serbian faction in Yugoslavia and control the Balkans. To manipulate nato, particularly the U.S., it needed justification:

German leaders started and sustained the intelligence reports about genocide being committed by Slobodan Milosevic in the Balkans. … All kinds of lies were told to justify the Balkans war! That has now been abundantly proved. Slobodan’s sin is simply that he was an enemy of Germany and the Vatican—the Holy Roman Empire.

The evidence of ethnic cleansing in Kosovo and the Balkans overwhelmingly pointed to Croatians committing the crimes. Milosevic died from a heart attack in 2006 before being sentenced at The Hague, but the prosecution was unable to bring any real evidence that Milosevic had committed any crimes.

Arbour’s 1999 indictment was founded upon these falsified reports from Germany. She probably acted on these reports in good faith, but as a pawn of the Holy Roman Empire. She was key in helping Germany conquer the Balkans by justifying its aggression.

Now she is the governor general of Canada. This is a clear declaration of Carney’s loyalties to Germany.

This history explains the motives of modern Germany: It is building a new world order to destroy America and Britain. “In a sense, the Balkans are the first victim of World War iii,” Mr. Flurry continued. “There will be many more victims.” We have entered a far more dangerous phase of Germany’s rebuilding of the Holy Roman Empire.

Carney is helping rebuild the Holy Roman Empire. Arbour is a pawn, but Carney is committing monstrous treachery against the Canadian people and the United States.

It is hard to know how successful Carney will be in his agenda, but his betrayal will be paid back in full. Hosea 5:5 prophesies that the U.S., the British peoples and Israel will fall together at the hand of a German-led Europe. In the end, Germany will double-cross any nation that treats it like a “lover.”

Mr. Flurry issued this strong warning in 2004 that we must heed today: “Superpowers have been destroyed in history for refusing to face the hard truths. America and Britain are going to pay a heavy price for deceiving themselves about Germany and the Balkans war.”

We must connect the threads of history, current news and Bible prophecy to create a clear picture of what our leaders are doing and of the fate of our nations.

If you are concerned about Canada’s slide toward Germany and Europe, read Germany’s Conquest of the Balkans to learn what you can do and what the future holds.