German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his coalition government of Christian and Social Democrats mark their one-year anniversary today. But they have no reason to celebrate. From the beginning, Merz has struggled to assert his leadership. He was only elected chancellor by members of parliament on the second try. A year later, the verdict is even clearer: Merz lacks leadership.

The media:

“The Incredible Shrinking German Chancellor” —Politico

“‘Stuck in the Mud’: One Year On, Friedrich Merz Struggles to Find His Footing” —Guardian

“Before the election, Merz made promises he has not yet kept—and after the election, he broke several key promises.” —Welt

The opposition: Germany is “tumbling on the waves like a ship without a helmsman,” said Green Party co-chair Katharina Dröge. That is “simply a major problem in turbulent times.” As a result, every major reform is “driven into a wall to some extent.” The chancellor himself is destabilizing “his coalition as a leader, first and foremost.”

Their own party: “My assessment is somewhat mixed,” said Steffen Bilger, the cdu’s parliamentary secretary. “It’s just not enough yet.” Parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn criticized the coalition’s public image: “Many of our achievements have been overshadowed by too much public bickering and squabbling.”

The polls: Only 11 percent of Germans expressed satisfaction in the representative rtl/ntv Trend Barometer for the coalition government. In July 2025, two months after taking office, 38 percent of people were still satisfied.

Merz shifts blame: “I have been very patient,” Merz told the cdu Economic Council meeting in Berlin today. “The union has made a great many compromises over the past 12 months.” But now, the Social Democrats must be more flexible and exhibit a willingness to compromise.

A former strong supporter: For years, influential former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg advocated for Merz to become chancellor. After some M.P.s abstained from voting for him on day one, he rebuked them. But today he is increasingly frustrated with the little progress the coalition has made and demands more leadership from Merz, a greater willingness to sacrifice for unpopular reforms, and more unity.

The Trumpet: For years, the Trumpet has predicted that Germany’s weak government would lead to the rise of a strong German leader.

Our editor in chief has specifically identified Guttenberg as the man to watch. Guttenberg’s frustrations with the current government may prompt him to seek power.

But the power this prophesied leader will have will not be restrained by the current democratic norms. The Bible reveals that 10 nations or groups of nations will hand over their power to a single leader (Revelation 17:12-13). Germany’s government crisis is destined to pave the way for his emergence.