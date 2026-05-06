Yesterday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney nominated Louise Arbour as Canada’s new governor general, who represents King Charles iii as Canada’s head of state. Her background suggests she will help Carney push Canada away from its founding traditions in a dangerous direction.

Arbour, a former Supreme Court justice, has also served in various capacities in international organizations like the United Nations.

1996 to 1999: Arbour was the chief prosecutor of the United Nations war crimes tribunals for Yugoslavia and Rwanda. In 1999, she led the indictment of Yugoslavian President Slobodan Milošević regarding unrest in Kosovo.

Arbour was the chief prosecutor of the United Nations war crimes tribunals for Yugoslavia and Rwanda. In 1999, she led the indictment of Yugoslavian President Slobodan Milošević regarding unrest in Kosovo. 2002: As a Supreme Court justice, she supported a 7-2 ruling against a British Columbia school district trying to ban educational content supportive of same-sex relationships.

As a Supreme Court justice, she supported a 7-2 ruling against a British Columbia school district trying to ban educational content supportive of same-sex relationships. 2017–2018: As UN special representative for international migration, she helped craft a nonbinding agreement that encouraged countries to allow increased illegal migration.

As UN special representative for international migration, she helped craft a nonbinding agreement that encouraged countries to allow increased illegal migration. 2021: She led a yearlong inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct in Canada’s military, issuing 48 recommendations to combat what she called the military’s “glorification of masculinity.”

Little wonder that Prime Minister Carney is enthusiastic about receiving Arbour’s help in transforming Canada.

Carney is criminalizing the citing of religious texts that criticize homosexuality and other deviancy. Arbour is likely supportive.

Carney and Justin Trudeau have used mass immigration from non-Christian cultures to alter Canada’s Judeo-Christian identity. Arbour was the UN’s leader for encouraging such transformations globally.

Perhaps most notably, Carney has shifted Canada away from traditional partnerships to an increasingly close relationship with Germany.

Germany is using international institutions like the European Union to establish itself as a global power. It designing Yugoslavia’s disintegration played a massive role in Germany’s power grab. Arbour, as the lead prosecutor against Yugoslavia’s head of state, played a key role in that.

The Bible prophesies that Germany’s rise will ultimately lead it to take over Anglosphere countries like Canada. Supporting the military’s pacification could contribute to this.

Canada has already fallen away from most of its Bible-based heritage. The appointment of Arbour as representative of the King, one of the few remaining links to this heritage, will accelerate this decline.