Will the Ceasefire Cease?

The Iran-United States ceasefire could collapse at any moment. The conflict’s main players are all gearing up for this:

The United Arab Emirates reported yesterday that Iran fired four missiles at it. Iran hasn’t claimed responsibility. But during the conflict’s active fighting, Iran hit the U.A.E. with more projectiles than any other Middle Eastern country, including Israel.

reported yesterday that Iran fired four missiles at it. Iran hasn’t claimed responsibility. But during the conflict’s active fighting, Iran hit the U.A.E. with more projectiles than any other Middle Eastern country, including Israel. The United States Navy sank seven smaller Iranian boats yesterday in response to a South Korean merchant vessel claiming it was under attack.

sank seven smaller Iranian boats yesterday in response to a South Korean merchant vessel claiming it was under attack. U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier today he would blow Iranian ships “off the face of the Earth” if they challenge the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The speaker of Iran’s legislature, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, responded that Iran has “not even begun yet” with its plans for Hormuz.

said earlier today he would blow Iranian ships “off the face of the Earth” if they challenge the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The speaker of Iran’s legislature, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, responded that Iran has “not even begun yet” with its plans for Hormuz. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held security talks yesterday in preparation for the ceasefire’s collapse, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported today. One official said Israel is “aware of the possible implications of the American action, including renewed Iranian hostilities against Israel.”

held security talks yesterday in preparation for the ceasefire’s collapse, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported today. One official said Israel is “aware of the possible implications of the American action, including renewed Iranian hostilities against Israel.” The U.S. intelligence community assesses Iran’s timetable for constructing a nuclear weapon, astoundingly, as unchanged since joint nuclear strikes last year, Reuters reported last night according to “three sources familiar with the matter.” President Trump has repeatedly stated that Iran maintaining its nuclear weapons program is a red line.

There are signs that the U.S. does not want to resume air strikes or escalate with ground forces.

U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a press conference this morning that the U.S. Navy’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is separate from Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. name for 2026’s bombing campaign, which President Trump told congressional leaders ceased on April 7. Hegseth stated that “American forces won’t need to enter Iranian waters or airspace” to enforce the blockade.

The Bible shows that a conflict in Iran will be the spark that starts World War iii. Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry’s feature story “World War III Will Start With Iran” elaborates.