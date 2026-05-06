Preparing for the War After the Iran War

When United States President Donald Trump asked Germany and other European allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz in mid-April, they refused. But Germany is now preparing to send vessels into the area for a post-war mission.

The German Navy’s fgs Fulda mine-hunter left port in Kiel on May 4. It will be stationed in the Mediterranean until “conditions are met” to join a multinational mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz,” Germany’s U.S. Embassy posted on X on Monday. This will allow the mine-hunter to be “ready to act fast if called upon,” the embassy wrote, adding that its capabilities are internationally recognized as “top tier” and that additional German naval assets are expected to follow.

Germany is moving assets into position. Mine-hunter FGS FULDA is deploying to the Mediterranean to be forward-positioned to join a multinational mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz when the conditions are met. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/eo9B5RSfRE — German Embassy Washington (@GermanyinUSA) May 4, 2026

However, one of the conditions for Germany to get involved remains “a sustainable end to hostilities,” the embassy wrote.

In other words, the U.S. and Israel have to stop fighting Iran. Germany wants the U.S. to end the war as soon as possible, without a victory, so that it can move into the area. This has been Germany’s stance from the beginning of the war.

“As long as this war continues, there will be no involvement, not even in an option to keep the Strait of Hormuz open by military means,” a German government spokesman told reporters in Berlin on March 16.

“What does … Donald Trump expect a handful or two handfuls of European frigates to do in the Strait of Hormuz that the powerful U.S. Navy cannot do?” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius ⁠said at the time. “This is not our war; we have not started it.”

But now Germany appears to sense the war is drawing to a close and can’t wait to get involved—suddenly, it has a top-tier mine sweeper perfectly suited for the mission.

Bild journalist Paul Ronzheimer asked former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg on his April 23 podcast what would happen if Iran were to attack a European—or a German—vessel: “Would that constitute a state of war?”

Guttenberg responded vaguely: “Well, first of all, we’re working with a hypothetical scenario, but the fact is that if you send, let’s say, a military security force to a part of the world, it’s not a cruise. I think we’re all aware of that.”

Germany is well aware that such a mission could provoke Iran to attack Europe’s fleet or other interests. If that happens, and the U.S. has withdrawn from Europe, it would mean Iran and Europe are at war.

Germany isn’t afraid of this possibility; it has been preparing for it.

Preparing for War

For over a decade, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has pointed to various German military missions and arms exports in the Middle East and Northern Africa as preparation for an eventual clash with Iran.

He based this forecast on a prophecy in Daniel 11:40, which reads: “And at the time of the end shall the king of the south push at him: and the king of the north shall come against him like a whirlwind, with chariots, and with horsemen, and with many ships; and he shall enter into the countries, and shall overflow and pass over.”

Comparing this prophecy with world events, Mr. Flurry writes in Germany’s Secret Strategy to Destroy Iran:

This scripture describes a time when Germany’s Catholic empire will wage all-out war, throwing everything it has at radical Islam—and dominating it like a violent flood pouring in! … The king of the north couldn’t come like a whirlwind unless it surrounds Iran and its allies. That is being meticulously planned right now! Germany is busy preparing to execute a whirlwind strategy to rush upon and overflow Iran.

Now notice one of the main criticisms Germany levies at the U.S. war against Iran.

The U.S. “quite obviously went into this war without any strategy,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on April 27. “The Iranians are clearly stronger than expected, and the Americans clearly have no truly convincing strategy in the negotiations either. A whole nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership.”

Notice Merz attacked Trump because he believes that the U.S. lacks a strategy in this war. When Germany wages war against Iran it will not act ad hoc but execute a well-calculated plan, as explained in Germany’s Secret Strategy to Destroy Iran.

For this reason, Germany has worked to export arms to various nations around Iran, such as Turkey and Saudi Arabia. They also have stationed troops in surrounding nations. This could very well be the reason Iran will push against Europe, as Mr. Flurry explained in a 2014 Key of David program:

But it is through this European intrusion into the Middle East that’s going to cause Iran to push at the king of the north, and when they do, the king of the north is going to come against them like a whirlwind. I’ve given a program on that. They already have Iran circled with military potential all around them, and all around them and their allies. But not many people notice that either.

To learn more, request a free copy of Germany’s Secret Strategy to Destroy Iran.

Creating a Crisis

If Germany is so keen to destroy Iran, why didn’t it join the fight with the U.S. and Israel? The reason is simple: Germany doesn’t just want to take out an enemy in the Middle East. Bible prophecy reveals that Germany is pursuing a strategy to set itself up as the dominant force in the Middle East. For this strategy to work, it has to fuel the conflicts in the region.

Look at Germany’s policies in the Middle East from that perspective. Germany allegedly is Israel’s ally, yet at the same time, it has been Iran’s most important European trading partner. Even in 2024, after the horrible Iran-inspired Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre of Jews, German exports to Iran grew by 6 percent to around $1.5 billion. Only in 2025, the year U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office and attacked Iran, did those exports start to decline considerably.

“Iran is not a normal trading partner,” Ron Prosor, the Israeli ambassador to Germany, said in 2025. “For every euro that flows into the hands of the mullahs, 50 cents comes back as terrorism.”

Kazem Moussavi, a German-Iranian dissident and spokesman for the Green Party of Iran, told the Jerusalem Post in 2022 that “German business with Iran is controlled and directed by the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps]. With its profits, it [the irgc] finances state repression against defenseless protesters and supports terrorist forces such as Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who want to destroy Israel.”

Study German history and you will see that its leaders are excellent at creating crises to exploit. Adolf Hitler used the Reichstag fire, which he may have even caused himself, to drastically increase his power.

Geopolitically, Germany is acting the same way.

Germany has allowed Iran to grow its terrorist network, which has caused the deaths of thousands of people in the region. But Bible prophecy reveals that these two powers will clash. Germany knows this time will come and has prepared for it.

As Mr. Flurry writes, “The Germans are excellent war strategists and warriors. They are savvy enough to realize that they will never have peace with Iran. They know that sooner or later, their two religions—their two civilizations—will clash.”