Yesterday, U.S. prosecutors took a rare step against corruption in Mexico by charging Rubén Rocha Moya, the governor of Sinaloa state, and nine other officials with drug trafficking and weapons charges for allegedly helping the Sinaloa Cartel traffic drugs into the United States.

The indictment alleges that these officials ran a “protection racket” for the cartel, especially a faction led by the sons of former leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. In exchange for bribes and political support, the officials allegedly shielded cartel operations, ignored crimes, and used armed groups to help traffickers, allowing large shipments of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin to cross the U.S. border.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton and Drug Enforcement Administration leaders called the case a major strike against officials who enable cartel violence and fuel the deadly drug crisis in American communities.

Mexico’s government responded with defiance. President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico will investigate the claims but will not automatically arrest the officials.

She described the U.S. action as “meddling” in Mexican affairs and demanded strong evidence before any action. Moya has denied any ties to the cartel.

For years, many Americans have worried that cartel money and power have reached deep into Mexican politics. Drug-related violence continues to cause numerous homicides in Mexico—often estimated between one third and over half in recent years—and contributes to homicides and overdoses in the U.S.

Conservatives argue that stronger border security, including a border wall, is necessary to stop the flow. Progressives suggest that legalizing marijuana and decriminalizing harder drugs would reduce cartel profits.

Few recognize the deeper root cause: a spiritual sickness that pervades North America.

The Bible refers to pharmakeia in Galatians 5:19-20—often translated “witchcraft” or “sorcery”—which in ancient times involved the misuse of mind-altering drugs in pagan rituals. Even 2,000 years ago, opium from the poppy plant was known for its effects.

Today, millions of Americans and Mexicans turn to illegal drugs hoping to fill an inner emptiness, but addiction only makes the void worse and fuels a continent-wide crime spree.