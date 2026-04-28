Evangelicals Oppose U.S. Border Policies

Many evangelical and Catholic leaders are speaking out against how the United States is enforcing its immigration laws. They are not supporting the rule of law in America. Instead, they say President Donald Trump’s deportation rules are hurting towns, cities and churches all across the country.

On March 31, 2025, these leaders held a press conference with the National Association of Evangelicals, World Relief and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. They claimed that strong deportation actions are breaking up church groups, getting some pastors in trouble with the law, and forcing families—and even church leaders—to leave the U.S.

Their views were published as a report: “One Part of the Body: The Potential Impact of Deportations on American Christian Families.” It says that about 80 out of every 100 immigrants who could be deported are Christians. That adds up to more than 10 million Christian immigrants. Of those Christians, about 61 percent are Catholic (more than 6 million) and 13 percent are evangelical (about 1.3 million).

Walter Kim, president of the National Association of Evangelicals, said illegal immigration has made the U.S. church stronger. He pointed out that the number of churches in Boston almost doubled from 1965 to 2015 due to immigration from Latin America, Africa and Asia. Kim also noted that some congregations are now shifting to online services to shield their undocumented members from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He did not condemn church members for breaking U.S. immigration law.

This story is important to the Philadelphia Trumpet for two reasons.

The first is a prophecy in Deuteronomy 28:49-52, which states that if Americans rebel against God, then God will punish them by sending “a nation against thee from far, from the end of the earth, as swift as the eagle flieth; a nation whose tongue thou shalt not understand.” This nation “shall besiege thee in all thy gates, until thy high and fenced walls come down.” Other prophecies reveal that this strange-tongued nation is a Catholic-led superstate in Europe. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ attempt to flood America with millions of illegal immigrants from Latin America is nothing other than a premeditated invasion.

The second is a prophecy in Amos 7:10-13 about an end-time religious figure who convinces the leader of the U.S. to ignore God’s warning message. The Bible refers to this leader as “the priest of Bethel.” Since Bethel means “house of God,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains in his booklet The Lion Has Roared that this religious leader, dubbed Amaziah, will likely be a former member of God’s Church.

The Trumpet carries on the Bible prophecy-based warning work God established through the late Herbert W. Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong founded the Worldwide Church of God; presented the World Tomorrow program; wrote hundreds of articles, books and booklets, including Mystery of the Ages; founded Ambassador College, the Ambassador International Cultural Foundation and other initiatives; and built Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena, California. After he died in 1986, his successors destroyed the Church from within, from the top—much like radical liberals have worked to destroy America from within, from the top. They shut down the tv program, took the magazines and books out of print, closed the college, sold Ambassador Auditorium, and condemned Mr. Armstrong as a cult leader.

The wcg then joined the National Association of Evangelicals and changed its name to Grace Communion International. In 2012, Grace Communion International president Joseph Tkach, the man who led the effort to destroy Mr. Armstrong’s legacy, signed the National Association of Evangelicals’ updated “Evangelical Statement of Principles for Immigration Reform,” which condemned mass deportation and called for establishing a path toward legal status for illegal immigrants. Tkach retired on Jan. 1, 2019, and his successors have continued to speak out against strong deportation policies.

These leaders claim to speak for God, but their push against border enforcement ignores the rule of law and end-time prophecies. The Bible shows that national obedience to God—including secure borders—brings blessings, while rebellion brings curses. Grace Communion International is trying to radically transform America in the same way it fundamentally transformed the Worldwide Church of God.

Today, Grace Communion International is working with the National Association of Evangelicals and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops against President Trump’s deportation agenda, while President Trump draws closer to a group of Pentecostals led by Paula White Cain. Yet Bible prophecy indicates that the former wcg will influence the Trump administration.

In Amos 7:13, Amaziah tells God’s true prophet: “But prophesy not again any more at Bethel: for it is the king’s chapel, and it is the king’s court.” He does not like God’s prophecies that America’s “high and fenced walls [will] come down.” God’s prophet reiterates that “the sanctuaries of Israel shall be laid waste” if the American people do not repent of the lawless spirit that is destroying their nation.

Read The Lion Has Roared for more information about Amaziah’s clash with God’s Church.