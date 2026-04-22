Houthis Threaten to Close Bab el-Mandeb

If U.S. President Donald Trump resumes fighting with Iran, its Houthi proxies could block shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, Houthi Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi threatened in a post on X on Sunday. He said that once they close it, “all of mankind and jinn [spirits] will be utterly powerless to open it.”

The Bab el-Mandeb , only about 18 miles wide at its narrowest point, is the strait that, with the Suez Canal, connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean via the Red Sea.

, only about 18 miles wide at its narrowest point, is the strait that, with the Suez Canal, connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean via the Red Sea. Traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb is already about half of what it would normally be due to previous Houthi attacks and threats. A resumption of Houthi terrorism on civilian shipping would push up energy prices around the world even more.

About 20 percent of the world’s oil normally passes through Hormuz, and another 10 percent passes through Bab el-Mandeb. This makes Iran’s alliance with the Houthis vital. Together they can threaten nearly a third of the world’s oil.

Daniel 11:40-44 indicate that Egypt, Ethiopia and Libya will ally with the radical Islamic regime in Iran. In “Libya and Ethiopia Reveal Iran’s Military Strategy,” Trumpet publisher Gerald Flurry explained that these nations will ally with Iran because of a secret Islamic strategy to control the world’s oil trade.