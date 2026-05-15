The Long Road to Restoring Immunity After COVID

In 2007, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention patented sars-CoV to support research. Nearly a decade later, Bill Gates warned in his 2015 ted Talk about the pandemic threat of infectious diseases that could kill millions. He stated in a November 2019 Explained documentary episode, “The Next Pandemic,” that such a virus could originate from China’s wet markets and spread rapidly worldwide.

In October 2019, the Gates Foundation worked with Johns Hopkins University and with the World Economic Forum to create Event 201, a simulation on coordinating global responses to a hypothetical coronavirus pandemic.

Later that year, the Gates Foundation invested $55 million in BioNTech, a German company with no products yet on the market. But BioNTech subsequently partnered with Pfizer to develop a leading covid-19 vaccine, just as the pandemic emerged. Pfizer then went on to manufacture, market and sell billions of doses—and to eclipse Johnson & Johnson as the largest pharmaceutical seller in the world.

It was a remarkable series of coincidences that also coincided with governments maximizing the fear of the virus and minimizing questions about the vaccines and their side effects. A few global health organizations, including the Gates Foundation, assumed dominant roles, setting priorities, allocating funds, and influencing distribution, often taking on responsibilities typically reserved for governments but without the same level of accountability, Politico summarized at the time.

The timing of events leading up to and during the covid-19 pandemic raises suspicions, particularly because those involved in predicting the outbreak also played a role in the response. While this doesn’t necessarily prove misconduct, it demands scrutiny.

Six years after the outbreak of covid-19, we now see that the animal-to-human spillover narrative was always questionable. Congressional investigations, honest scientists and journalists have challenged that false consensus, revealing new evidence and perspectives.

Gain-of-function research, which can make viruses more transmissible, was banned in the United States in 2014 due to its high risk of causing an accidental pandemic, according to Science.org. However, agencies continued funding such research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology even before the ban was lifted in 2017. Now, the cia, fbi and Department of Energy concur that it’s likely covid-19 originated from a laboratory.

Much of this has already been established, so why revisit it? Because blindly trusting experts without question can result in serious health consequences, as the covid-19 aftermath unfolds in unpredictable and potentially dangerous ways.

With new variants emerging and long covid widespread, over 400 million people worldwide have been impacted, according to a 2024 meta-analysis of 429 studies. This conservative estimate includes only confirmed symptoms from documented infections; the true toll is likely much higher, encompassing millions with mild, untested cases who developed symptoms months later.

Diagnosis is proving to be problematic, as neurologists often see patients with new symptoms, such as cognitive difficulties, palpitations and fatigue, who never link these issues to a previous mild covid infection.

A March 2026 study in Nature Immunology revealed that CD14+ monocytes, a type of white blood cell, can remain abnormally activated long after infection, particularly in mild or moderate cases.

Even less severe covid-19 afflictions can trigger complex, puzzling symptoms. The virus damages blood vessel linings and causes tiny clots that evade standard tests, resulting in normal oxygen levels despite poor tissue oxygenation.

Additionally, mitochondria, the cell’s energy producers, become starved, explaining severe exhaustion without an obvious cause.

Long covid keeps the immune system in a state of hyperactivity, stuck in “fight” mode, which hampers healing. Over time, immune cells tire, making recovery more difficult.

The condition also affects the gut, reducing beneficial bacteria and promoting inflammation, further worsening immune dysfunction and symptoms. This creates a self-perpetuating cycle that sustains long covid.

Despite the seriousness, many patients report that doctors dismiss their symptoms, often labeling them as “anxiety” or “psychosomatic.” A 2025 University of Surrey study found that patients felt they had to prove their illness was physical just to be taken seriously.

Since the initial outbreak, the covid-19 response has largely focused on the acute phase: case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. However, long covid doesn’t fit this model. It presents differently, persists longer, and isn’t easily detected by current tests. As a result, many patients are told their tests look normal even when their health is clearly compromised.

As of 2026, there are no approved treatments specifically for long covid, so care mainly focuses on managing symptoms while research continues.

Meanwhile, new studies, including one in the Journal of Infection, have looked at how repeated mrna vaccinations might change the immune response toward IgG4, a less inflammatory antibody. One study found a significant link between higher IgG4 levels and breakthrough infections.

Public health officials often handle these findings inconsistently, trusting them when they support their ideas but ignoring them when they raise questions. These immune changes should be seen as warning signs that deserve further investigation.

This information was known by mid-2021, yet messaging did not change. Fox News stated in a 2025 article that the crisis was fueled by scientists publishing overconfident, misleading or false results, often deliberately manipulated to produce desired outcomes. Tweaking research designs to cheat is widespread (John Ioannidis of Stanford Medicine estimates 85 percent), making effective oversight nearly impossible.

Man does not have the best intentions toward fellow man. Human reasoning, without God’s guidance or perspective, leads to vaccines and medicines that are not always made with the best motives.

You don’t have to be confused about what to do. Adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly help reduce long covid symptoms and improve your overall health.

The Mediterranean diet is the most supported for long covid. A 2025 Spanish study found it lowers inflammation and improves metabolic health. Focus on olive oil, oily fish twice weekly, vegetables, legumes, berries and nuts. Avoid ultra-processed foods and refined sugar, which boost inflammation and worsen symptoms.

Eat fermented foods daily, including kefir, kimchi, live yogurt, miso and sauerkraut in your meals. Restoring gut bacteria with fermented foods can lessen fatigue and improve memory, concentration and sleep in long covid patients because the gut needs living organisms to regain balance.

Cook with anti-inflammatory herbs and spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic and fresh rosemary. Quercetin, found in onions, capers, apples and green tea, has scientific evidence supporting its ability to reduce inflammation related to long covid.

Intermittent fasting also has proven benefits. A 2023 study in Frontiers in Nutrition followed long covid patients who fasted, and symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, brain fog, loss of smell and taste and inflammation improved.

Exercise is also crucial to recovery. Walk 20 minutes daily and add 5 minutes of light bodyweight arm circles, gentle squats and wall press-ups to start. A few weeks later, increase walking time as energy increases or add 15 minutes of stationary biking at low resistance. Consistency beats intensity with this condition.

A consistent lifestyle effort is extremely helpful to battle long covid, while medicines that continue to poison us are detrimental. It’s a flawed theory that states: “The sufferer has in his body one poison, so we add another poison in the form of medicine,” the late educator Herbert W. Armstrong wrote in The Plain Truth About Healing.

No matter how covid-19 has affected you, remember that the true battle isn’t solely against a virus; it’s against Satan, the god of this world (2 Corinthians 4:4). Greater society may remain unaware of this struggle until it’s too late. Will you recognize it now?