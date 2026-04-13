Mark Carney’s Successful Coup Against Democracy

Tonight, Canadian democracy is set to be voted out of existence. The Canada you wake up to tomorrow will be a different country.

The results of three by-elections in eastern Canada are projected to give Prime Minister Mark Carney a slim majority in Parliament. The riding of Terrebonne in Montreal, Quebec, had the election results from the last federal election nullified due to errors in processing mail-in ballots. The ridings in Toronto, Ontario, of the University–Rosedale and Scarborough Southwest have been without sitting members of Parliament due to a resignation and an appointment.

The Liberals are expected to win at least two of the three by-elections (you can watch election results here).

Why is this so important?

Carney is a new cover for the same old oppressive, aggressive, Communist agenda of the Liberal Party. For the past 50 years, the Liberal Party has been building the apparatus for domestic tyranny. The progressive change of values, repression of freedom and insertion of a police state are reaching a new chapter. The final pieces of this decade-long coup against democracy, first started by Pierre Trudeau, are on the verge of completion. In a speech at the Liberal Party convention on April 12, Carney declared: “[W]e are meeting in the middle of a transformation that will define our country for generations.”

With a parliamentary majority, Carney can now force through the rest of this agenda legally. The very measures that will end freedom in Canada are being accomplished through a democratic process.

The most disturbing element of this drama is that it has the support of a majority of Canadians. According to the latest polls, 53 percent of Canadians want Carney to have a majority government. He is currently leading by 14 points in every region of Canada. The media are breaking their backs carrying water for Carney, and the anti-Trump propaganda continues to solidify his support.

The majority of Canadians seem blind to the danger Carney’s government openly presents to the institutions of freedom that are the foundation of our democracy. If Carney’s coup against democracy ultimately succeeds, it will have been enabled by a shameful lack of character in the Canadian people.

One of the main characteristics of Carney’s time as prime minister is his contempt for Westminster traditions and norms. His appointment, along with the subsequent sidelining of Parliament, is stretching the limits of Canada’s constitutional conventions.

Another way Carney has flouted convention is with “floor crossing”: when members of Parliament who were elected for one political party switch membership and allegiance. This practice is legal in a Westminster system of government. It allows M.P.s to act on principle when they don’t agree with their party. This has been a common feature in Canada’s Parliament since 1867. Historically, the floor crossings happened in the midst of major events and over defined principles or issues. This is very different from the methods Carney is employing.

The single largest floor crossing in Canada’s history occurred immediately after Confederation, when the anti-Confederation party collapsed, with many M.P.s joining Sir John A. Macdonald’s party. With their cause now null and void, that party disappeared and was absorbed into the two main parties.

During World War i, Prime Minister Robert Borden fought the 1917 election over conscription. Civilization was in the balance, and Borden believed nationwide conscription was a duty to win the war. Quebec was particularly opposed to conscription, and Canada nearly fell apart, with violence between protesters and troops. During the 1917 election, 16 Liberal M.P.s were elected with Borden’s Unionist government, who switched sides over the principle of supporting the war effort. Some reverted to the Liberals after the war.

In September and October 2000, Jean Chretien’s majority Liberal government had four M.P.s (two Conservative, one New Democratic Party and one Independent) join in fear of the separatists gaining seats in Quebec, with Joe Clark coming back as leader of the Conservatives. Again, this was done in response to the real threat of Quebec separatism.

In the May 2025 federal election, Carney’s Liberals won 169 seats, three short of a majority. Almost immediately after the election, the Liberals began fishing for floor crossers from the Conservative Party and the New Democratic Party (ndp). This political operation had begun years earlier under Justin Trudeau. The first to cross from the Conservatives was Chris d’Entremont, followed by Michael Ma and Matt Jeneroux, then Lori Idlout from the ndp. The latest to change was Marilyn Gladu from the Sarnia riding in southwest Ontario. Gladu was one of the most socially conservative M.P.s in Parliament, taking strong stances against vaccine mandates, banning conversion therapy, and legalizing cannabis (I guess that is all it takes to be a “strong” Conservative in Canada). Yet upon switching sides, Gladu announced she would vote with the Liberals on social issues, supporting homosexuality, lgbtq rights and abortion, contradicting the very principles she built her career on and why she was voted into office.

Carney’s Liberals may be courting up to nine more M.P.s to cross the floor.

What is the defining issue they are leaving their party for? What is the principle they are standing up for? They complain about conservative Pierre Polievre’s non-inclusive and unkind leadership. Is that worth betraying their voters? The only common denominator is selfishness: These M.P.s have been promised funding for their riding, or they hunger for government positions.

The Bible labels this generation of leaders in Isaiah 3 as children. They lack the courage and ability to confront important issues; instead, focusing selfishly on their own enrichment and comfort. We are witnessing the collapse of the Conservative Party, and God is exposing the faithless rot in leaders who claim to stand for principles and faith. They are presiding over the end of Canadian democracy and can’t find the strength or courage to make a stand for freedom.

This massive political operation by the Liberal Party to manufacture a parliamentary majority will transform the country. The Globe and Mail reports that Carney will likely prorogue Parliament after winning a majority. This will allow him to reconstitute parliamentary committees to reflect his majority, which will allow legislation to be passed with little debate.

Carney’s government is on the verge of passing Bill C-9, the Combating Hate Act, which can criminalize faith in what the Bible teaches. Bill C-2 has the potential to restrict financial contributions to charitable organizations, such as churches. Carney has promised to reintroduce legislation to police hate speech on the Internet, which would give the government power to censor freedom of speech. Carney is pivoting Canada’s military toward coordination with Germany and Europe instead of America. He is also deepening economic ties with China, making a trade deal that makes us a proxy for Chinese manufacturing.

The Liberal Party of Canada has been the vehicle for Communist revolution. Masterminded by Pierre Trudeau, Canadian democracy has become a shroud for authoritarianism. The Charter of Rights and Freedoms was the great masterstroke to divorce Canada from our Bible-based freedoms. The march toward progressive values began with Trudeau and continued under his son, Justin. So did the alliance with Communist dictatorships.

The Liberal Party’s authoritarianism became exposed during covid lockdowns and the Freedom Convoy crackdown. The use of the Emergencies Act exposed the evil agenda. Yet Canadians have forgotten this, and the Liberal Party is unrepentant. Carney has appointed leaders in the civil service who masterminded the strong-arm response under Trudeau.

Perhaps no other political party in the Western world has been so successful at reengineering the social fabric of a nation to communism while retaining the popular support of the people.

The coup against democracy is almost complete. Can anything be done to stop it and save Canada?

For decades, God has sent a strong warning message exposing the root cause of our national decline. The Liberal Party can legally build tyranny in our country because of our personal sins. Breaking God’s law invites dictatorship, physically and spiritually.

God has sent a watchman to warn the nation of the consequences of their sins: “So thou, O son of man, I have set thee a watchman unto the house of Israel; therefore thou shalt hear the word at my mouth, and warn them from me” (Ezekiel 33:7). Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has been prophesying again, continuing the message proclaimed by the late Herbert W. Armstrong.

Terrible curses and national collapse are coming to this country. The worst part is that they are self-inflicted. “Therefore, O thou son of man, speak unto the house of Israel; Thus ye speak, saying, If our transgressions and our sins be upon us, and we pine away in them, how should we then live? Say unto them, As I live, saith the Lord God, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O house of Israel?” (verses 10-11). Why will Canada die? It is because we have refused to heed the warning message from God. The only way to stop this terrible decline is to repent and turn to God! We all must examine ourselves according to the lifestyle taught in the Bible and change.

As the votes are tallied tonight in Canada, it is worth doing some self-examination. Will you respond to the warning message? Prophecies are coming to pass. Look around at how much Canada has changed in your lifetime, exactly as the Bible said it would. The time to act is now. “And when this cometh to pass, (lo, it will come,) then shall they know that a prophet hath been among them” (verse 33).

To learn more about these prophecies and the personal action you can take to return to God, read our free book Ezekiel—The End-Time Prophet.