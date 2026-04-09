Anthropic announced Tuesday the limited release of Mythos, an artificial intelligence model that, according to Axios, is “deemed so powerful that its full release into the wild could unleash untold catastrophe.”

Mythos’s danger comes from its capability “of not just identifying weaknesses in security systems but exploiting them with autonomous, never-before-seen precision.”

comes from its capability “of not just identifying weaknesses in security systems but exploiting them with autonomous, never-before-seen precision.” Mythos is designed so it “plans and executes attack sequences on its own, moving across systems without waiting for human direction.”

Anthropic stated it discovered this peril when Mythos broke out of its “sandbox” testing space and created what Anthropic calls a “moderately sophisticated multistep exploit” to use Internet resources that were supposedly off-limits. In other words, it autonomously disobeyed orders.

Because of Mythos’s potential power, Anthropic is giving advanced access to about 40 “carefully vetted companies and organizations” in Project Glasswing for the purpose of containing it.

Anthropic is pushing forward with this out of fear that United States rivals like China could achieve such capacity first. Truly, given the speed of AI development, it is only a matter of time.

Thus the world is following the same logic that brought us into the civilization-threatening nuclear age: racing to build potentially uncontrollable weapons of mass destruction before the enemy does. Necessary as this may be, history shows that when man develops such tools and weapons, they can’t be put back in Pandora’s box: They proliferate.

In our March 2024 issue, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote about “the unknown future of artificial intelligence”:

The programmers admit that even they don’t understand it! They talk about a “black box” so dark and complex that their attempts to illuminate the processes have failed. … Manipulating artificial intelligence is a powerful way to manipulate the minds of the masses. It also opens new possibilities in advanced warfare. Whoever understands this technology has a significant advantage in this world. It seems certain that some will exploit the dark side of AI.

Daniel 8:23 is a prophecy of a modern-day “king of fierce countenance,” or world dictator, to appear and wreak global havoc. The Bible describes the tremendous damage this coming man will do (e.g. Revelation 13 and Revelation 17). Examples such as Mythos show the kind of powerful weapons this man could have at his disposal. These technologies are on the scene right now.