United States President Donald Trump has threatened that if Iran refuses to make a ceasefire deal by midnight tonight, he will commence bombing the country back to the “Stone Age.”

“The entire country can be taken out in one night,” he said in a White House press conference yesterday afternoon,” and that night might be tomorrow night.” He spoke of a plan to “decimate” every bridge and power plant in the country in four hours, completing the job by midnight tonight.

Today, he made an even more explicit threat: “A whole civilization will die tonight.”

Iran’s plan: The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said Iran sent a 10-point peace plan to mediator Pakistan on Monday that includes the U.S. funding Iran’s reconstruction, the removal of international sanctions, and Israel ending its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran probably sent the demanding plan expecting it to be rejected—and perhaps expecting Trump not to follow through on his threats.

Iran has also rejected a ceasefire deal led by Pakistan that offers sanctions relief and other incentives in exchange for Iran ceasing its targeting of ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Trump card: President Trump has indicated he wants to “declare victory” and end the Iran war as quickly as possible. While Iran continues to terrorize civilian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz to strangle the global oil trade, Trump cannot declare victory.

Control of the strait is by far the most powerful piece of leverage Iran has, and it refuses to relinquish it even as U.S. and Israeli strikes continue and Trump threatens to basically turn the nation off.

Part of Iran’s strategy is to keep President Trump engaged in fighting, soaking up U.S. political, military and financial capital; increasing opportunities for symbolic victories by killing or capturing American troops; and ruining the president’s desired image as a peacemaker who ends “forever wars” in the Middle East.

Bible prophecy shows that Iran will remain in control of radical Islam in the Middle East and actually increase in power to the point of provoking World War III. The current war is not that war, and that enormous conflict won’t be fought between the United States and Iran. America will actually lose this war, just as it has lost previous wars.