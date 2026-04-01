Has the EU Nailed NATO’s Coffin Shut?

United States President Donald Trump is seriously considering pulling out of nato, he told the Telegraph in a story published this morning.

“I was never swayed by nato ,” he said. “I always knew they were a paper tiger. And Putin knows that too, by the way.” When asked if he would rethink America’s participation in nato , he responded: “I would say [it’s] beyond reconsideration.”

by ,” he said. “I always knew they were a paper tiger. And Putin knows that too, by the way.” When asked if he would rethink America’s participation in , he responded: “I would say [it’s] beyond reconsideration.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a similar statement last night on Fox News: “I do think, unfortunately, we are going to have to reexamine whether or not this alliance that has served this country well for a while is still serving that purpose.”

This comes after America’s nato allies not only refused to help fight Iran, but also may have coordinated closing their bases to American warplanes. Josué Michels outlined the way many European countries closed their bases and airspace to American forces yesterday.

“The trans-Atlantic alliance has already been called into question by Trump’s own actions,” EuroIntelligence stated this morning. “But it will not recover from Europe’s coordinated refusal to help the U.S. in this war.”

Donald Trump lacks the power to unilaterally withdraw from nato. Congress would have to approve such a drastic decision, and it is unlikely to do so.

But the president can effectively cripple it, perhaps by stating that he will not honor America’s nato commitment to defend other member states if they are attacked, refuse to share intelligence with nato allies, or stop deliveries of advanced weapons.

EuroIntelligence writes that the EU cannot stand on its own apart from American nato support, “without a political and fiscal union.” They’re right: It would take the EU coming together as a superstate to wean itself off economic and military reliance on America.

“Germany also wants to eliminate nato,” Mr. Flurry wrote in 2018. In 2022, he wrote “Why Germany Just Betrayed America”:

Many elite Germans feel their nation has now gotten all it can from the U.S. and they are ready to move on. Some powerful Germans today are thinking more and more about the Holy Roman Empire, and they want modern Germany to assume more power of its own in the spirit of that empire.

Donald Trump has questioned and undermined nato. But this time it is European leaders prompting the crisis. They could have refused to send forces into the Iran war while still allowing America to use their shared bases and airspace.

By taking such an extreme stance against the U.S. fight against a terroristic, energy-threatening, nuclear-ambitious, ideologically fanatic enemy, the Europeans, rather than Donald Trump, are the ones who have driven the final nail in nato ’s coffin.

Clearly, some powerful people in Europe want out. Mr. Flurry wrote:

Jeremiah 1:13 records God showing the prophet a vision of “a seething pot; and the face thereof is toward the north.” This symbolic language is describing modern Germany. Beneath the surface, that nation is full of simmering dissatisfaction with the current world order. Germans are angry at the U.S., and especially furious with President Trump. The imperialistic ambition that prompted Germany to start both world wars is alive and well. It is “seething”!

That anger explains Europe’s reaction to the Iran war.