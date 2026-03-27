Flynn Settles—but Who Pays?

On March 25, the Department of Justice quietly settled a lawsuit brought by Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.), Trump’s first national security adviser, for $1.25 million. It was far short of the $50 million he had sued for, alleging malicious prosecution.

General Flynn was investigated early in Trump’s term under questionable fbi tactics, then pressured into a 2017 guilty plea partly by threats against his son. As misconduct concerns grew, the doj dropped the case in 2020 and Trump pardoned him, but only after 10 years of legal and financial damage.

The doj described the settlement as “an important step in redressing a historic injustice.” Flynn was less positive:

Nothing can fully compensate for the hell that my family and I have endured over these many years—the relentless attacks, the destruction of reputations, the financial ruin.

Ten years. That is what this cost him. And the men responsible? James Comey, Peter Strzok, Andrew Weissmann and the architects of the whole operation—none have faced criminal prosecution.

Robert Mueller, the man whose team threatened Flynn’s family to extract a guilty plea, died last week, receiving wall-to-wall tributes from the media and glowing statements from two former presidents.

The DOJ says what was done to General Flynn was a “weaponization of the federal government” and vows it must never happen again. But vows without verdicts mean nothing. America cannot heal from this until the lawbreakers receive the legal reckoning they deserve.

A settlement paid by taxpayers to the man who was wronged is not accountability. It is a bill sent to the wrong address.

Isaiah 59:14 describes America today: “And judgment is turned away backward, and justice standeth afar off: for truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter.”

God’s judgment, however, is not subject to a change of administration. The architects of this injustice will answer for it—not to a Florida federal court but to the God who warns, in Isaiah 5:20: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil ….” That woe is coming. Unlike General Flynn’s settlement, it will be paid in full.