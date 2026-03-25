The European Union and Australia announced the finalized details of a major trade deal on Tuesday (Australian time) following eight years of negotiations.

The deal adds to a string of trade agreements made by Europe to secure its independence from the United States.

A March 23 EU press release explains how, with this deal, the EU and Australia will remove nearly all tariffs on each other’s products.

The EU will gain more access to Australia’s critical minerals. Australia produces half the world’s lithium, and according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung the deal will meet two thirds of the EU’s raw material needs.

EU exports to Australia will grow by as much as a third in the coming decade.

EU investment in Australia could grow by 87 percent.

The EU will secure “supply chains of critical raw materials.”

EU companies will be allowed more access to Australian government procurement contracts.

Australia and the EU also announced a defense partnership as well as Australia’s negotiations to join Horizon Europe, the EU’s research and innovation group.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “With these dynamic new partnerships on security and defense, as well as trade, we are moving even closer together.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that this is the EU and Australia “asserting that we believe in free and fair trade.”

The deal is strongly opposed by Europe’s farmers, however, who will likely fight tooth and nail to stop it from being implemented, especially after they failed to stop the Latin American mercosur deal.

It underscores the fact that the EU needs to shrink down and have stronger leadership if it wants to keep making deals like this.

This partnership will be good for Europe but bad for the U.S. and, in the long term, dangerous for Australia.

The Bible prophesies that the end-time nations of Israel, which include Australia and America, will be betrayed and destroyed by a German-led Europe. Australia, though it may think it is securing itself from China and growing global economic upheaval, is providing its future conqueror with critical minerals while weakening America’s global position.