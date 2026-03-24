Witkoff Reportedly Negotiating ‘Peace’ With Iran

United States President Donald Trump has reportedly dispatched Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to negotiate a possible peace settlement for ending U.S. attacks on Iran’s military, nuclear program and security forces. If the reports are accurate, they startlingly suggest that President Trump could be ready to negotiate what would amount to a victory for the Iranian regime.

Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, represented the U.S. in the failed negotiations that immediately preceded the war, and now, according to Axios, have been communicating with the speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf.

According to the Telegraph, “The suggested terms of the peace deal would prevent Iran from having a missile program for five years, requiring the country to halt uranium enrichment and decommission the Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow nuclear facilities that the United States attacked in 2025.



“In return, the U.S. would agree to provide guarantees against the recurrence of another war and close its primary base in the region, which hosts some 50,000 troops” (March 23).

Fifty thousand troops is about the total number of American troops in the entire Middle East theater, so the Telegraph report is inaccurate in at least this regard. But even if the U.S. were to close one major base as a concession to Iran, this would be an enormous defeat in the Middle East.

Trump said last night he plans to have the Strait of Hormuz “jointly controlled” by “me and the ayatollah, whoever the ayatollah is.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office sent a press release yesterday claiming, “President Trump believes there is an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements we have reached alongside the U.S. military to realize the goals of the war through an agreement, an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests.”

For years, Netanyahu has argued against the U.S. and the West making any kind of agreement with the radical Islamist regime in Iran, and he surely wants to press the military advantage at this crucial moment. Publicly and uncritically acknowledging such a potential agreement shows that his hands are tied.

Bible prophecy shows that Iran will become so belligerent that it provokes a world war. Meanwhile, America’s position in the Middle East will weaken to the point that its military won’t even factor into this prophesied war. Originally, it appeared President Trump’s goal was to finish off the Islamist regime. Now it looks like he is unwittingly setting the stage for this prophecy to be fulfilled.