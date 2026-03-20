Denmark Prepared to Resist the U.S.

A new report shows that back in January, as Donald Trump threatened to annex Greenland by force to protect U.S. national security, Denmark made preparations to defend the territory. Yesterday’s report from Danish broadcaster DR cited sources within the Danish government as well as authorities and intelligence services in Denmark, France and Germany.

Danish, French, German, Norwegian and Swedish military personnel landed in Greenland in mid-January. A German reconnaissance team arrived on January 16, officially to assess conditions for future nato exercises but clearly also to rebuff the U.S.

DR now reports that the Danish soldiers were also transporting explosives to potentially destroy infrastructure and complicate any U.S. invasion. They also reportedly brought blood banks to treat wounded people in case of a conflict.

The main goal, according to DR, was to deter the U.S. by uniting as many different flags as possible in a military operation in Greenland.

“We have not been in such a situation since April 1940,” said one Danish defense source, referring to the Nazi occupation of Denmark during World War ii. Many Europeans today characterize Donald Trump as a new Adolf Hitler and Europe as the new defender of the free world.

“With the Greenland crisis, Europe realized once and for all that we need to be able to take care of our own security,” an unnamed top French official told DR.

President Trump initially threatened to impose tariffs on the involved countries, who in turn threatened retaliatory economic measures, which appear to have been the reason the president backed down.

As explained in “Atlantic Rift,” the Trumpet and its predecessor, the Plain Truth, have long expected a break between the U.S. and Europe. The March 1974 Plain Truth wrote:

European antagonism toward the United States and its policies is now in the open. The next few years will bring forth more misunderstanding, conflicts of interest and, at times, outright hostility between the United States and Europe. Europe—including West Germany—will have to build its own unified armed forces, including nuclear weapons. Religious as well as political forces will play a key role in the future.

For more on the future relationship between the United States and Europe, read The Holy Roman Empire in Prophecy.