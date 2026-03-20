Kent Doubles Down on Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories

Within 24 hours of resigning as director of the National Counterterrorism Center on March 17, Joe Kent appeared on Tucker Carlson’s podcast to discuss America’s war with Iran. In his resignation letter and interview, he brought up two anti-Israel conspiracy theories, the first of which is clearly false, and the second is disingenuous and designed to fit an agenda.

Kent’s resignation letter alleged that the Trump administration had no intelligence indicating an imminent threat to the United States from Iran and no evidence that Iran was actively developing a nuclear weapon. He said the U.S. was drawn into the conflict due to pressure from Israel and its American supporters.

In reality, Iran is the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism, considers its violent Islamic Revolution to be ongoing, and has called for the destruction of “the little Satan” and “the great Satan,” Israel and the United States. It has slaughtered more than 1,000 American citizens since 1979, mostly via proxies like Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iraqi militias. It has amassed enough enriched uranium, by its own admission, to build 11 nuclear bombs. Kent also alluded to conspiracy theories surrounding the 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, suggesting that he could have been murdered due to his opposition to a potential regime-change war in Iran and criticism of certain U.S.-Israel ties. Describing Kirk’s death as a “data point,” he said questions about it were being ignored, implying possible involvement by pro-Israel forces to advance the push for war.

Though Kirk criticized the idea of a large-scale U.S. war with Iran, he was also an outspoken supporter of Israel. Additionally, there is no evidence that his murderer, Tyler Robinson, an antifa-aligned radical, had any connection to Israel. This bizarre conspiracy theory, largely promoted by podcaster Candace Owens, is ultimately aimed at breaking the 77-year alliance between the U.S. and Israel.

Kent was reportedly sidelined from sensitive intelligence and was under investigation by the fbi before his resignation for potentially disclosing classified information.

In his 2020 article “The Barack Obama Mystery,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry exposed how President Barack Obama sought to realign America’s interests with Iran’s because he wanted the mullahs to develop a nuclear weapon and “wipe Israel off the map.” Mr. Flurry has also explained that God raised up President Trump to stop Obama from blotting “out the name of Israel from under heaven.”

Joe Kent and Candace Owens are not radical leftists like Barack Obama. Yet their attacks on the Jewish state are also part of Satan’s plan to “blot out the name of Israel.”