The Netherlands Rocked by Terror Attacks

The Netherlands has experienced three high-profile Islamic terror attacks since Friday. With the United States and Israel fighting Iran, they demonstrate Europe’s vulnerability and susceptibility to getting involved in, as many see it, a “civilizational conflict.”

The morning of March 13, a Rotterdam synagogue was hit with an explosion. Four teenagers were arrested soon after near another synagogue, possibly planning a second attack. Dutch authorities said the teens were recruited and are investigating whether the recruiters are linked to Iran.

That evening, during the Sabbath, an explosion hit a Jewish school in Amsterdam.

On March 15, the Bank of New York’s office complex in Amsterdam’s financial district was blasted.

The group that claimed responsibility for the attacks was Ashab al-Yamin (“People of the Right,” as in “righteousness”), which apparently formed only weeks ago. Its videos claiming responsibility for the attacks appeared on Shiite terrorist-affiliated social media channels. It also claimed to be behind terror attacks against Jewish sites in Belgium and Greece.

Yesterday, the Dutch House of Representatives passed a bill, 76 to 150, to ban the Muslim Brotherhood. The bill was sponsored by former coalition member Geert Wilders’s Party for Freedom. It now passes to the Dutch Senate.

Daniel 11:40 is an end-time prophecy of two power blocs, referred to as “the king of the south” and “the king of the north,” clashing in a worldwide conflict. As Gerald Flurry writes in his free booklet The King of the South, the first of these kings is radical Islam led by Iran; the second is united Europe. The Bible says it is this clash, rather than any war with America, that will ignite worldwide calamity.

Europe, to this point, has tried to stay out of America’s fight against Iran. But radical Islam’s “push” is prophesied to get more and more provocative until Europe feels compelled to intervene.